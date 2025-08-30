Golden State Valkyries Announce Expanded Broadcast Coverage with KION

Published on August 30, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that through the team's partnership with CBS Bay Area, select Valkyries games will now be broadcast on CBS affiliate KION (channel 46) across the Monterey Bay area, including Santa Cruz, Salinas and Monterey. The team's games on August 30 vs. Washington, August 31 vs. Indiana, and September 6 vs. Minnesota will be available on KION.

This KION partnership will expand the Valkyries' local television presence beyond the existing Bay Area and Sacramento reach. The Valkyries and CBS Bay Area previously announced their local television broadcast partnership and schedule, which includes Valkyries games airing on KPIX (channel 5) or KPIX+ (channel 44, cable 12) in the Bay Area. Additionally, fans in Sacramento can watch Valkyries games on KMAX (channel 31) or KOVR (channel 13).

The local broadcast partnerships complement the Valkyries' national television presence, which features games across ABC, Prime Video, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION and NBATV throughout the 2025 inaugural season presented by Kaiser Permanente.

For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.