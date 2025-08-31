Mystics at Valkyries Postgame Information - August 30, 2025

WASHINGTON MYSTICS at GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES

August 30, 2025

Mystics 62 - Valkyries 99

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (62) Sutton (17) Clark (6) Melbourne (4)

Valkyries (99) Salaun (20) Amihere & Salaun (6) Leite (6)

Please see the attached game book for a full box score and breakdown of tonight's game.

Mystics Game Notes:

Sonia Citron finished with 11 points, three assists, two rebounds, and one steal.

She recorded her 600th career point, becoming just the fifth Mystic to record 600+ points in a single season.

Citron is now just 29 points shy of setting the franchise's single-season scoring record.

She extended her streak to 17 consecutive games with 10+ points, the longest streak in franchise history and currently the longest active streak by a rookie.

This also marked her 35th game of the season with 10+ points, tying Caitlin Clark for the most such games by a rookie in their debut season.

Citron went 1-2 from beyond the arc, bringing her season total to 72 three-pointers - tied with Julie Vanloo for the most three-pointers made by a rookie in franchise history.

Sug Sutton led the team with 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting, adding three assists. It marked her 13th game this season scoring in double figures.

Shakira Austin posted six points, two rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal. She has now recorded a block in five consecutive games - her second such streak this season.

Lucy Olsen led the bench with 13 points, two rebounds, and two steals.

Jade Melbourne led the Mystics with four assists, marking her 22nd game this season with at least three assists.

The Mystics tallied 21 assists on 23 made field goals - their 19th game this season with 20+ assists.

Washington's defense held the Valkyries to just one offensive rebound, tying the fewest the Mystics have allowed this season (last: IND, 1; June 3, 2025).







