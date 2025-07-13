Sun Drop Road Contest to Sparks, 92-88

July 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles, CA - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (3-18) dropped a close road-contest to the Los Angeles Sparks (7-14), 92-88. The Sun fall to 0-1 to the Sparks during the 2025 regular season, with their next meeting coming on July 24 in Uncasville.

Bria Hartley led the Sun with 25 points, one rebound, a season-high six assists and one steal in 32 minutes played. She finished 7/17 from the floor and hit four threes in the effort. It marks her first 20+ points outing since August 21, 2020 and her seventh 20+ performance of her career.

Saniya Rivers recorded a career-high 20 points, along with six rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block in the game. The rookie guard made a career-high three three-point field goals and recorded her fifth game of the season with 3+ steals. Jacy Sheldon rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 points, two rebounds and one assist.

The Sun led the Sparks, 17-14, heading into the first media timeout of the contest. Connecticut enjoyed a hot start offensively, shooting 72.7% (8/11) through the first six minutes of the game. Both teams closed the quarter scoring 13 apiece, with the Sun taking a 30-27 lead into the second. Bria Hartley led the way with nine points through ten minutes of action. Connecticut's 30 points marked a new season-high for points scored in the first quarter.

Connecticut began the second on an 8-6 spurt to take a 38-33 lead with 6:08 to play in the first half. Bria Hartley and Leila Lacan each nailed a triple on that stretch to start the second quarter. The Sun continued their push, going on a 9-6 run to extend their lead to eight, 47-39, with 2:31 to play in the first half. The Sparks closed the half on an 8-2 run to cut the Sun's lead to two, 49-47, heading into the locker room. Bria Hartley led Connecticut with 12 points, five assists and one steal in the first half of action while Saniya Rivers added nine points, four rebounds and two steals. The Sun's 49 points in the first half marked a new season high.

The Sparks began the second half on an 8-1 run forcing the Sun into a timeout with 7:46 to play in third, 55-50. Connecticut trailed by as many as seven in the third, 57-50, but they finished the quarter on a 17-12 run to cut the lead down to two, 69-67, heading into the fourth. Both teams scored 13 points to open the fourth with the Sparks leading by two, 82-80, with 4:34 to play in the game. Saniya Rivers had seven of the Sun's 13 to begin the quarter. Connecticut cut it to as close as one, 86-85, with 3:17 to go in the fourth, but Los Angeles ended the contest on a 6-3 run to take the 92-88 win.

The Sun shot 50% (34/68), while holding the Sparks to 46.7% (35/75) shooting in the game. Connecticut shot 36% (9/25), while Los Angeles went 37% (10/27) on the night.

Four Sparks players finished in double-digits with Kelsey Plum leading the way. Plum tallied 23 points, while Azura Stevens notched a double-double with 21 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Rickea Jackson recorded 19 points, and Dearica Hamby added 17 points.

CON 88 30 19 18 21 Hartley- 25 Charles/Morrow- 7 Hartley- 6

LAS 92 27 20 22 23 Plum- 23 Stevens- 11 Allemand- 6

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun host the Indiana Fever for the franchise's second game in Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden on Tuesday, July 15 at 8:00 PM ET.







