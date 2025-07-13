Indiana Fever Top Dallas Wings Sunday

July 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indianapolis, IN - The Dallas Wings fell at the Indiana Fever 102-83 on Sunday afternoon at a sold-out Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Paige Bueckers headlined Dallas with 21 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals, marking the eighth 20-point game of her career. Li Yueru followed with 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal while also recording a career-high eight made field goals. Dallas moves to 6-16 overall while the Fever improve to 11-10. The Wings and Fever will meet again on Aug. 1 in Dallas, as the Wings will host the Fever at American Airlines Center.

With her 16-point effort, Yueru scored in double figures in back-to-back games points for the first time in her career, following her season-high 18 points against Chicago on July 9. JJ Quinerly added 13 points in her fifth career start, also marking her fifth consecutive game with at least 10 points.

Game Leaders Points Rebounds Assists

Dallas Bueckers (21) Geiselsöder, Hines-Allen (7) Ogunbowale, Bueckers, Quinerly (4)

Indiana Mitchell (20) McDonald, Cunningham (5) Clark (13)

First Quarter: Dallas 27, Indiana 28

The Wings featured a starting lineup of Quinerly, Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Luisa Geiselsöder and Yueru for the first time this season. Ogunbowale was playing in her first game since June 28 following a thumb injury.

Yueru got the Wings started with a layup and jumper, before finding Bueckers for her first 3-pointer of the day to mark a 16-11 lead. Indiana answered with a 10-2 run over the next two minutes, taking the lead with a 3-pointer from Sophie Cunningham.

Bueckers paced Dallas with seven points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in the first. Yueru followed with six points, going 3-of-3 from the floor. Quinerly and James combined for 10 points to round out the Wings' first quarter attack. Dallas shot 55% from the field, 37.5% from deep and 100% at the free throw line. Kelsey Mitchell led all scorers with nine points for Indiana.

Second Quarter: Dallas 15, Indiana 36

The second quarter was dominated by a 33-9 Indiana run that lasted until the 1:36 mark. The Fever shot a staggering 76.2% from the field, only missing five shots in the second. Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston combined for 17 of Indiana's 36 points. Howard went 5-of-5 from the floor to finish with a team high of 13 points for the half. The Fever's 64 first-half points were the most a team had scored in a half this season.

Indiana's defense held all Dallas scorers to single digits in the second quarter as the team shot 37.5% from the field. Bueckers and Yueru headlined the Wings with 10 points each in the first half.

Third Quarter: Dallas 21, Indiana 20

Indiana led by as many as 29 before Dallas closed the third on an 11-3 run to trim the deficit going into the fourth. Yueru and Bueckers continued to pace the Wings, combining for 13 points in the third. Bueckers tallied a quarter-high seven points with two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Dallas outshot and outrebounded the Fever for the first time, while shooting 44.4% from the floor, 50% from deep and 80% at the charity stripe.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 20, Indiana 18

Dallas' third quarter run carried into the fourth, growing to 18-7 before Caitlin Clark found Boston underneath the basket. The Wings closed the game on a 9-0 run, courtesy of five points from Geiselsöder.

The Wings ended the day shooting 47.9% from the field, 42.1% from 3-point range and 63.6% at the free throw line. Indiana's 102 points tied Phoenix (7/7) as the most points Dallas has allowed this season. Five Fever players scored in double figures to Dallas' four, headlined by 20 points from Mitchell. Clark tallied her sixth double-double of the season with 14 points and 13 assists.

Dallas will return to College Park Center for its final game before the All-Star Game break, hosting the Las Vegas Aces on July 16. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally on KFAA and streaming on WNBA League Pass.







