7/8 Postgame Notes: New York 87, Las Vegas 78

July 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







LIBERTY 87 | ACES 78

NEW YORK (13-6) | LAS VEGAS (9-10)

JULY 8, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 19 21 22 25 87

ACES 16 26 18 18 78

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK SEATTLE

POINTS Ionescu (28) Young (19)

REBOUNDS Fiebich (9) Young (7)

ASSISTS Ionescu (8) Young (3)

KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS

Tonight marked Sabrina Ionescu's third consecutive game with at least 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, which tied the longest such streak in New York Liberty history and second-longest all-time in WNBA history. Additionally, she logged her sixth career game with at least 25-8-8, the most in WNBA history.

Kennedy Burke set her career-high with six steals, tied for the second-most a player has forced this season. She is the first Liberty player to do so since Courtney Vandersloot on Sept. 9, 2023, and just the 11th player in franchise history to record six or more steals in a single contest.

With nine boards, Leonie Fiebich matched her career-high on the glass. Her 15 points (6-11 FG) also matched her personal record for made field goals, and was one point shy of her regular season career scoring high.

The New York Liberty leads the WNBA in points per game (86.7). fast break points per game (14.6) and true shooting percentage (57.4%).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.