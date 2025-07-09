Aces Conclude 5-Game Road Trip with Thursday Contest against Mystics at GMU's EagleBank Arena

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - The Las Vegas Aces (9-10) conclude their 5-game road trip with their third contest of the season against the Washington Mystics (9-10) at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia, on Thursday, July 10, at 4:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast locally on Vegas 34.

Las Vegas is 33-29 all-time against Washington and 16-14 as the visiting team. The Aces are at an even 1-1 with the Mystics in 2025, both of which were held in Las Vegas. The Aces will travel to the D.C. area once more this season on August 23 to play at Washington's home court, CareFirst Arena.

2025 WNBA All-Star starter and reigning M'VP A'ja Wilson exited Tuesday's game after she injured her right wrist with 4:13 remaining in the second quarter. She subbed out at 2:22 and did not return to the game. She is questionable for Thursday's contest and if she doesn't play, her teammates will need to make up for her 20.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 3.3 assists per game.

2025 WNBA All-Star reserve Jackie Young hit the 3,000-point mark in Tuesday's game, and enters Thursday's contest with 3,012 career points. She is the 5 th player in franchise history to reach that feat. Young lists as the Aces second-leading scorer, putting up 17.2 ppg to go with 3.8 apg and 4.2 rpg. She also is netting a career-best 89.3% of her shots from the line.

The Point Gawd Chelsea Gray, who is averaging 12.7 points on 42.9% shooting, needs just 2 steals to become the 5 th player in WNBA history with at least 4,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 1,500 assists, 400 steals and 100 blocked shots. She could become the second-fastest (344 games) behind Alyssa Thomas (327 games) and ahead of No. 2 Candace Parker (377 games) to hit that mark.

While Jewell Loyd rounds out the team's double-figure scorers (10.4 ppg), Aces guard Dana Evans has sprouted the last 2 games, scoring 18 and 16 points, on 12 of 20 shooting (.600), an uptick from her average 6.2 ppg this season.

The Mystics, who have won 3 out of their last 5 contests and 6 out of their last 10, are led by veteran guard Brittney Sykes and a pair of rookies and 2025 WNBA All-Stars Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen.

Sykes is averaging a team-high 17.4 ppg, 4.6 apg and 1.1 spg, but has cooled down the past 4 games after having a stellar month of June, where she averaged 19.5 points on 44.3% shooting from the floor with 5.2 assists over 6 games. Over the last 4 games, she is averaging 8.0 points on 29.7% shooting and is 55.6% from the charity stripe compared to 77.6% on the season.

In her debut season, Citron ranks second among rookies in scoring (14.5 ppg), second in rebounds behind Iriafen (5.1 rpg) and fourth in assists (2.1 apg). She is the only rookie this season to record multiple games with at least 20 points and 10 reboudns. Citron has scored in double figures in all but 2 games in 2025 and started out the first 14 games averaging 14.6 points on 49.3% field goal shooting.

Iriafen leads the rookie class in most double-double games with 6, including her last game against Chicago with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Among rookies, she ranks first in rebounds (8.4 rpg), first in free throws attempts (77 total) and third in scoring (12.2 ppg).

LAST TIME(S) OUT:

In the first two games between the clubs, Young and Wilson paced the Aces with 19.0 and 18.5 ppg. Sykes was out for the Mystics in both contests, but Citron powered the team with 20.0 ppg and Iriafen doubled up with 14.5 ppg and 11.0 rpg.

The Aces, who shot just 25% (14-56 3pt FGs) from distance in those two games, will need to secure the perimeter against the Mystics, who were a red-hot 51.3% (20-39 3pt FGs) beyond the arc in Las Vegas, which helped them outscore the Aces 83 ppg to 79 ppg. On the upside, the Aces hit 93.8% from the line, while Washington made 81% of theirs. Las Vegas also had 13 blocked shots to Washington's 3.

UP NEXT: The Aces return home for a contest against the Golden State Valkyries (10-9), which defeated Indiana 80-61 Wednesday morning. The game will tip at 1 p.m. P.T. on Saturday, July 12, at Michelob ULTRA Arena and will be broadcast on CBS.







