Connecticut Slows Storm Surge, 93-83

July 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. - Skylar Diggins scored 23 points, and Gabby Williams tied her season high with 21, but the Seattle Storm fell short of the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday morning, 93-83.

Nneka Ogwumike put up her fourth double-double of the season for the Storm with 12 points and 12 rebounds. All five Seattle starters were in double figures, as Ezi Magbegor tallied 13 and Erica Wheeler chipped in 10. Alysha Clark led the Storm's reserves with four points and three rebounds in her 400th career game.

Diggins and Wheeler each had seven assists. Magbegor collected six rebounds and three assists, including the 300th of her career. She passed Betty Lennox for 11th on the Storm's all-time assists list (302).

"For us to be able to sit on this and use it to see how we can turn things around on Friday is perhaps a blessing in disguise in all of this," Ogwumike said. "Any team can win on any given night. You have to step forward and respect any team that comes and gives you a great game, and that's exactly what they did today."

The Storm came out hitting 11 of the first 14 to build a 27-13 lead in the first eight minutes of the game.

Connecticut cut that down to nine by the end of the first quarter and came as close as two in the middle of the second. Seattle pushed it back out and took a 49-41 lead going into halftime.

A four-point play by Diggins gave Seattle a 74-66 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Connecticut ultimately pulled away to take the 93-83 victory.

Seattle shot 41.9 percent for the game (31-of-69), led by Williams' 9-of-14 performance. Williams drained a pair of threes, the first of which was the 100th of her career.

UP NEXT: The Storm finishes its back-to-back against Connecticut on Friday, July 11 at Climate Pledge Arena. Tipoff is at 7:00 pm PT and will be broadcast nationally on ION.







