Postgame Notes: MIN vs PHX (7.9.25)

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Courtney Williams posted a team-high 21 points this afternoon, shooting 9-of-18

from the floor, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out five assists. Today's performance marked Williams' third 20+ point/5+ rebound/5+ assist game of the season (15th career).

Williams has now scored in double-figures in six-straight games and in nine out the last 10 games.

Bridget Carleton filled the stat sheet with 10 points, four assists and two rebounds this afternoon, her fourth double-figure performance of the season. With two steals, Carleton moved into 14th all-time in the Lynx leaderboard for steals, surpassing Charde Houston (125).

Jessica Shepard finished with eight points on 4-of-5 shooting and seven rebounds in 11:04 minutes of play. This marks Shepard's eighth game this season with 5+ rebounds off the bench, the second-most such games in the WNBA this season (trailing Naz Hillmon, 10).

Napheesa Collier added 18 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the floor, seven rebounds, and two blocks. This marks Collier's ninth game of the season posting 15+ points/5+ rebounds/2+ blocks.

Collier extended her free throw streak to 47 consecutive makes, going a perfect 2-of-2 from the line today, standing at 10th in the WNBA all-time for consecutive makes from the line in a single season.

Team Notes

Minnesota's bench contributed 14 points this afternoon, led by Shepard's eight points, seven rebounds and two assists in 11:04 minutes of play and Natisha Hiedeman's six points, three rebounds and one assist in 13:02 minutes off the bench.

The Lynx held the Mercury to 6.2% shooting (1-of-16) from three-point range, marking the lowest three-point percentage by an opponent this season and the fifth time Minnesota has held an opponent below 20% from deep this season.







