Postgame Notes: MIN vs PHX (7.9.25)
July 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
Lynx notes
Player Notes
Courtney Williams posted a team-high 21 points this afternoon, shooting 9-of-18
from the floor, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out five assists. Today's performance marked Williams' third 20+ point/5+ rebound/5+ assist game of the season (15th career).
Williams has now scored in double-figures in six-straight games and in nine out the last 10 games.
Bridget Carleton filled the stat sheet with 10 points, four assists and two rebounds this afternoon, her fourth double-figure performance of the season. With two steals, Carleton moved into 14th all-time in the Lynx leaderboard for steals, surpassing Charde Houston (125).
Jessica Shepard finished with eight points on 4-of-5 shooting and seven rebounds in 11:04 minutes of play. This marks Shepard's eighth game this season with 5+ rebounds off the bench, the second-most such games in the WNBA this season (trailing Naz Hillmon, 10).
Napheesa Collier added 18 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the floor, seven rebounds, and two blocks. This marks Collier's ninth game of the season posting 15+ points/5+ rebounds/2+ blocks.
Collier extended her free throw streak to 47 consecutive makes, going a perfect 2-of-2 from the line today, standing at 10th in the WNBA all-time for consecutive makes from the line in a single season.
64 Elena Delle Donne 08/08/2019 09/08/2019
62 Eva Nemcova 06/14/1999 08/21/1999
59 Elena Delle Donne 06/04/2017 07/25/2017
59 DeWanna Bonner 07/10/2015 08/07/2015
58 Elena Delle Donne 06/14/2015 06/30/2015
50 Elena Delle Donne 06/02/2023 08/26/2023
50 Elena Delle Donne 05/21/2014 08/03/2014
50 Becky Hammon 06/22/2007 08/09/2007
49 Nicole Powell 06/07/2009 07/23/2009
47 Napheesa Collier 06/03/2025 07/09/2025
Team Notes
Minnesota's bench contributed 14 points this afternoon, led by Shepard's eight points, seven rebounds and two assists in 11:04 minutes of play and Natisha Hiedeman's six points, three rebounds and one assist in 13:02 minutes off the bench.
The Lynx held the Mercury to 6.2% shooting (1-of-16) from three-point range, marking the lowest three-point percentage by an opponent this season and the fifth time Minnesota has held an opponent below 20% from deep this season.
