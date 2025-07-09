Valkyries Spoil Clark's Return, Timpson's Day

"I think the hardest part is when your body begins to feel really ready to get out there, but you're not quite there," Caitlin Clark said before Indiana's noon tip against the Golden State Valkyries.

Wednesday's game marked the end of a five-game absence for Clark, who's missed 10 total contests early in the WNBA season. Clark hadn't missed significant time since a bad ankle sprain sidelined her in high school.

"It's difficult, going to prepare for games, but knowing you're not going to be playing in them," Clark said. "Just reminding myself of my abilities and what I've been able to do in this league, even though I've been sitting out. Just trying to be a great teammate, be a great leader - even though I've been on the bench - and serve my teammates in that way."

Clark did what she could while injured, but was itching to get back on the court. Indiana reported no injuries on Tuesday, confirming her return would be against Golden State and former Iowa teammate Kate Martin on Wednesday. The wait was over for Clark and Fever fans.

Clark's opening quarter was strong - five points, three rebounds, and an assist on 50 percent shooting - and her teammates reciprocated. Lexie Hull came off the Indiana bench to snatch up five rebounds, Aari McDonald notched five points, and Kelsey Mitchell had a hot six points before the first quarter buzzer sounded.

The Fever came out fast and frenzied - Clark created two deflections and drew an offensive foul in the first defensive possession alone. Indiana was up and down the court, pushing the pace and blistering the Valkyries to a 23-21 advantage.

But Golden State responded with intense physicality in the second quarter, holding the Fever to just nine points as the Valkyries captured the lead. They wouldn't relinquish it again, and Indiana fell to Golden State, 80-61. Clark finished with 10 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

Despite the lackluster team result in Clark's much-anticipated return from injury, the Fever found spurts of optimism in rookie Makalya Timpson. Timpson scored 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting in 20 minutes off the Indiana bench, grabbed six rebounds, and recorded three steals along with two blocks.

The Florida State product hadn't recorded more than five points in an outing until Wednesday, but has steadily garnered attention over her last few games. She was the lone Fever player to record a shooting percentage above 50 percent on Wednesday.

"I think she's been tremendous," Clark said of Timpson. "The athleticism that she has - she blocks shots, she gets her hands in passing lanes...She's going to be a great asset for us as we go forward here, and I'm just really proud of her.

"She comes in every single day, works as hard as she can, is a great teammate, and when her number's been called, she's really produced. So it's really awesome to see the way she's playing and she'll keep it up going forward."

Dissatisfaction shrouded Indiana's players after the game after dropping below .500 on the season, but that dissipated when the topic of Timpson - known to her teammates as "KK" - arose. Clark offered a hopeful grin as she praised Timpson's work ethic; coach Stephanie White immediately commended the steady growth she's witnessed in Timpson as the season trudges along.

"She's been earning more minutes," White said. "...You can see she's got really good instincts on the defensive end of the floor. She's continuing to find her way on the offensive end of the floor. She's bouncy, so she gives us a different type of look on the interior...I think she's come so far in these last four or five games, and I anticipate her continued growth."

Timpson's minutes continue to increase, as does her shooting percentage. Over Indiana's last three games, the 6-foot-2 forward has seen her workload increase from 12 minutes all the way to a career-high 20 minutes on Wednesday. She connected on 50 percent of her field goals in all three of those contests as well.

With Clark's status back to active and Timpson's play elevating, the Fever look to wash their hands of Wednesday's loss on Friday as they host the Atlanta Dream in the fourth game of a 5-game homestand. After a clash with the Dream, Indiana hosts the Dallas Wings in a Sunday matinee game to close the homestand.







