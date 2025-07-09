Veronica Burton's 21 Points, Career-High Five 3-Pointers Lead Valkyries to 19-Point Win over Fever

July 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Veronica Burton scored a game-high 21 points and hit a career-high five 3-pointers in the Valkyries' 80-61 win over the Fever in Indiana on Wednesday. Burton also grabbed eight rebounds, dished out six assists and was a plus-22 in 34 minutes. With the win, the Valkyries improve to 10-9 and snap a two-game road losing streak. They also clinched the season series against the Fever with one more game remaining on Aug. 31 at Chase Center.

18-2 RUN TO END FIRST HALF

The Valkyries ended the first half on an 18-2 run to take a 41-32 lead. Golden State's run spanned over six minutes and helped them turn a seven-point deficit into a nine-point lead. Veronica Burton and Kaitlin Chen sparked the run with a pair of consecutive 3-pointers. After opening the game 0-for-6 from the field, first-time All-Star Kayla Thornton scored all five of her first-half points during the momentum-shifting stretch. The Valkyries held Indiana to just nine points in the second quarter on 3-for-16 shooting.

ALL-STAR THORNTON SHINES BRIGHT

Kayla Thornton shined brightest among the four All-Stars who suited up in Wednesday's game, scoring 18 points with eight rebounds and four 3-pointers. Thornton was drafted by Eastern Conference All-Star captain Caitlin Clark for the 2025 All-Star Game and will also be teammates with Fever big Aliyah Boston and guard Kelsey Mitchell for 'Team Clark' in Indiana on July 19.

MARTIN REMAINS UNDEFEATED VS. CLARK

Kate Martin earned her second start of the season and moved to 4-0 in her WNBA career against her former University of Iowa teammate Caitlin Clark. Martin extended her streak to six consecutive games with a made 3-pointer and finished with five points. Like she did in the Bay, Clark struggled again against the Valkyries' swarming defense, scoring just 10 points on 12 shots.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries will conclude their four-game road trip in Las Vegas, facing the Aces on Saturday at 1 p.m. (CBS).







