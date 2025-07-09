Indiana Fever Fall to Golden State Valkyries

July 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (9-10) dropped an 80-61 loss to the Golden State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday afternoon.

Indiana was in front throughout much of the first quarter, leading 23-14 with 1:50 left on the clock, but a 7-0 run from the Valkyries made it a two-point game in favor of the home team. The Valkyries overtook the Fever in the second quarter, holding Indiana to just nine points in the second quarter to take a 41-32 lead.

The Fever pulled in the game within five points in the third quarter, but were unable to overcome the deficit, as Golden State's defense stymied Indiana's offense and led to the visitor's eventual win.

Indiana Fever Notes:

- Returning from injury on Wednesday, Clark made her first basket of the game at the 6:46 mark of the first quarter. The score marked her first points since the 9:47 mark in the fourth quarter of the Fever's June 24 game against Seattle, a total of 3 hours, 33 minutes and 1 second.

- Damiris Dantas, who missed the past five games while competing at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup with Brazil, saw her first minutes at 7:05 in the third quarter. Dantas led all players at the AmeriCup, averaging 21.4 points per game, scoring a game-high 35 points in the final against the United States.

- Kelsey Mitchell finished the night with 12 points, extending her double-digit scoring streak to 19 games, posting 10+ points in every game so far this season.

- Lexie Hull recorded her 300 th rebound in the 4th quarter at 7:42, ending the night with nine rebounds.

- Rookie Makayla Timpson recorded a career-high 10 points, a career-high six rebound, a career-high three steals and a career-high two blocks.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever remain at home as part of their five-game homestand, hosting the Atlanta Dream on Friday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air nationally on ION.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.