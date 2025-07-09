Connecticut Takes Down Seattle at Home, 93-83

July 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun (3-16) defeated the Seattle Storm (12-8), 93-83, at home on the team's annual Camp Day. The Sun trailed by 14 points in the opening quarter, but outscored the Storm, 75-56, through the final three quarters of play to seal the win. The Sun move to 1-1 against the Storm during the 2025 regular season with their next match up coming on Friday night in Seattle.

Tina Charles led the Sun in the outing her second double-double of the season. She finished with a season-high 29 points and a season-high 11 rebounds, along with one block on the day. Charles shot 11/22 from the floor and 7/8 from the free-throw line.

Jacy Sheldon added a season-high 16 points, along with two rebounds and four assists. She went a team-high 4/6 from beyond the three-point arc in the game and had 14 of her 16 points in the second half. Bria Harley notched 15 points, all in the first half of action, also tallying three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 23 minutes played.

Sun rookies contributed in the win, with Saniya Rivers leading the way. She tallied 11 points, four rebounds, a team and career-high seven assists and a career-high four steals in the game. Rookie guard Leila Lacan scored a career-high eight points in her second contest with Connecticut. She also notched four rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes played off the bench. Rookie forward also gave the Sun big minutes, contributing six points, seven rebounds and one block in 20 minutes of action.

The Sun trailed the Storm, 17-6, heading into the first media timeout of the contest. Seattle began the game shooting 70% (7/10), while Connecticut started just 37.5% (3/8) from the floor. Connecticut closed the quarter outscoring Seattle, 12-10, to cut the deficit to nine, 27-18, heading into the second. Bria Hartley had eight points in the opening ten minutes to lead the Sun in scoring.

Connecticut began the second on an 11-4 run to close the gap to two, 31-29, forcing Seattle into a timeout with 6:29 to play in the first half. Bria Hartley had five of the Sun's 11 points, while Aneesah Morrow added four points on that stretch. The Storm ended the half outscoring the Sun, 23-22, to take a 49-41 lead into the locker room at the break. Bria Hartley led all scorers with 15 points in the first half, while Tina Charles added 10 points through two quarters of action.

A 16-8 start to the second half by the Sun tied game 57-57 with 5:12 to play in the third quarter. After going scoreless in the first half, Saniya Rivers had 11 of Connecticut's 16 points on that run. The Storm closed the third on a 17-9 run to push their lead back up to eight points, 74-66, heading into the fourth. Saniya Rivers led the Sun with 11 points in the third, while Tina Charles added eight of her 29 points in the ten minutes coming out of the locker room.

The Sun started the fourth on a 9-3 run to close the gap back down to two, 77-75, forcing the Storm into a timeout with 6:40 to play in the game. Leila Lacan opened the quarter scoring back-to-back baskets, while Jacy Sheldon nailed a three-pointer on that stretch. The Sun took their first lead of the game, 79-77, on a turnaround jumper from Tina Charles with 5:36 to play in the fourth. Connecticut continued to push, outscoring Seattle, 14-6, in the final minutes of the game to secure the 93-83 win. Tina Charles led the Sun with 11 points in the final frame, while Leila Lacan and Jacy Sheldon each added eight points in the fourth.

The Sun shot 49.2% (32/65) while the Storm finished shooting 44.9% (31/69) on the day. Connecticut went 8/18 (44.4%) from beyond the three-point arc, while Seattle shot just 24% (6/25) from three. After finishing with under 70 points in four of their last five games, Connecticut finished with a season-high 93 points in the win.

Skylar Diggins led the way for the Storm, finishing with 23 points, three rebounds, seven assists and one steal. Gabby Williams added 21 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes of action for Seattle.

CON 93 18 23 25 27 Charles- 29 Charles- 11 Rivers- 7

SEA 83 27 22 25 9 Diggins- 23 Ogwumike- 12 Wheeler/Diggins- 7

