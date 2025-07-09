Postgame Notes: Chicago Sky 87, Dallas Wings 76

July 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Chicago, IL - Li Yueru had a season-high 18 points and registered her third double-double of the year but it wasn't enough as the Dallas Wings fell at the Chicago Sky 87-76 on Wednesday night at Wintrust Arena. Yueru led three Wings in double figures as Paige Bueckers extended her double-digit scoring streak to 16 games with 17 points, while JJ Quinerly finished two points shy of her career best with 16. With the victory, Chicago sweeps the season series with Dallas, 3-0, and improves to 6-13 on the year, while the Wings fall to 6-15.

Game Leaders Points Rebounds Assists

Dallas Yueru (18) Yueru (10) Quinerly (5)

Chicago Allen (27) Reese (11) Williams (6)

First Quarter: Dallas 18, Chicago 19

The Wings featured a starting lineup of JJ Quinerly, Paige Bueckers, Aziaha James, Luisa Geiselsöder and Li Yueru, marking the third straight game the first five featured four rookies. The Wings remained without Maddy Siegrist, DiJonai Carrington and Arike Ogunbowale, who continue to recover from injuries.

Chicago scored the first four points of the game before the Wings responded with a 10-0 run to take a 10-4 lead. Bueckers scored six of the 10 in the run to tie for the lead after the first quarter. Chicago responded with a 9-4 run to close within one, 14-13, before ending the quarter with a one-point lead. Just hours after signing a rest-of-season contract with the Wings, Haley Jones scored four points off the bench. Dallas shot 44.4 percent from the field while the Sky shot 47.1 percent. The Wings tripled up Chicago on the boards, 12-4, with Geiselsöder corralling a game-high four rebounds.

Second Quarter: Dallas 19, Chicago 26

The teams traded baskets throughout the second quarter and were tied 35-35 with 2:38 remaining following a seven-footer by James. Chicago closed the half on a 10-2 run to take an eight-point lead, 45-37, into the break. Yueru tied for the quarter high with seven points, going 3-3 from the field and 1-1 from deep. Dallas was limited to 34.8-percent shooting while Chicago made 53.3-percent of their shots.

Third Quarter: Dallas 25, Chicago 26

Trailing by seven, 52-45, with 8:27 left in the third, Dallas went on a 10-2 run to take a 55-54 lead - the Wings' first since the opening minute of the second quarter. Yueru scored five of the 10, including her second triple of the game. Chicago countered with an 8-0 run in just under 90 seconds to take a seven-point lead, 62-55, with 4:19 left in the frame. Rebecca Allen was unstoppable for the Sky, scoring 15 points off 5-6 shooting, including 3-3 from deep. Chicago shot 61.5 percent for the quarter, including 4-6 from three, while Dallas was limited to a 36.8-percent clip and just 2-6 from deep. Quinerly scored eight in the third but picked up her fifth foul, forcing the rookie guard to the bench.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 14, Chicago 16

Chicago scored the first five points of the fourth to take its largest lead of the game up until that point, 76-62, and force a Wings timeout. The Sky increased their advantage to 15, 82-67, with 5:49 remaining before Dallas responded with a 9-0 run to close within six, 82-76, with 3:38 remaining. The Wings offense stalled, however, missing their final six field goal attempts on the night to be held off the scoreboard for the final 3:38. Dallas shot just 4-15 from the field in the fourth and 3-6 from the free-throw line, with Yueru making half (2-5) of the team's field goals over the final 10 minutes.

Yueru collected 10 rebounds on the night for her third double-digit rebounding performance of the year. Quinerly registered a career-best three steals to go along with a team-high five assists, while James finished with eight points, four rebounds and a career-best four steals.

On the night, Dallas shot 36 percent from the field, 26.9 percent from three and 71.4 percent from the free-throw line, compared to Chicago at 50.9 percent, 47.6 percent and 82.6 percent, respectively. The Sky committed 18 turnovers which Dallas turned into 24 points, while the Wings committed just 11 miscues resulting in six Chicago points. Dallas held the advantage in points in the paint (32-30), while the Sky held the edge in rebounds (40-31) and fast break points (14-7). Each team scored 10 second-chance points.

Rebecca Allen led Chicago with a game-high 27 points, while Angel Reese tallied 15 points and a game-best 11 rebounds.

Dallas wraps up its three-game road trip at the Indiana Fever on Sunday. Tipoff at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is slated for noon CT with the game airing nationally on ABC.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.