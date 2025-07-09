Sky Defeat Wings 87-76 on Allie Quigley's Jersey Retirement Night

July 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky defeated the Dallas Wings 87-76 inside Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, July 9. The Sky are now 6-13 on the season, 3-4 at home and 5-5 against the Western Conference. Chicago won all three games it played against Dallas this season.

Rebecca Allen led the Sky in scoring with a season-high 27 points in just 25 minutes off the bench. She added six rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Allen's season-high five three-pointers helped the Sky extend their lead and seal a third victory at home. Kamilla Cardoso added nine points off the bench in her first game back with the Sky since she won silver with Brazil in the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup on Sunday.

Angel Reese recorded her 15 double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds. After the Wings cut the lead to six points with 3:38 remaining, Reese scored back-to-back layups, one of which resulted in an and-one that put the game away. Elizabeth Williams added eight points, five rebounds and six assists while Ariel Atkins scored seven points and four assists.

The Sky's win completed a special night as all-time franchise leading three-point scorer Allie Quigley became the first player to have her jersey retired by the Sky.

Li Yueru led Dallas with 18 points and 10 rebounds, her third double-double of the season. With starters Arike Ogunbowale and Dijonai Carrington out with injuries, Dallas saw a significant contribution from young players. Rookie No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers and No. 27 overall pick JJ Quinerly recorded 17 and 16 points respectively. Bueckers added four assists and two steals to round out her night. Quinerly also recorded five assists and three steals.

Other highlights include:

Elizabeth Williams reached 400 career assists

Kamilla Cardoso reached 500 career points

Sky recorded a season-high 10 blocks

NEXT UP: The Sky stay at home to play back-to-back games at home against the Minnesota Lynx with the first game on Saturday, July 12 and the second on Monday July 14 inside Wintrust Arena.

Chicago is 0-1 against Minnesota this season and 18-28 against the Lynx's franchise all-time. The Lynx are sitting in first place in the WNBA with a record of 17-3. Minnesota is led in scoring by Napheesa Collier who averages 24.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Collier is an All-Star Captain for the 2025 All-Star game that tips off on July 19.

In their first matchup of the season on July 6, Courtney Williams led in scoring with 25 points, six assists and eight rebounds to lead the Lynx in a 75-80 Sky loss. Collier added 21 points and seven rebounds to help Minnesota earn its 11th straight win at home.

The second game between the two teams tips off at noon CT inside Wintrust Arena on Saturday, July 12 and will be broadcast on ABC.

KEY RUNS:

Dallas went on a 14-6 run from 7:39 to 2:14 in the first quarter

Chicago went on a 12-2 run from 2:24 to 0:31 in the second quarter

The Sky went on a 22-9 run from 5:38 in the third quarter to 8:13 in the fourth quarter

The Wings went on a 9-0 run from 5:30 to 3:38 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

There were eight lead changes in tonight's game including four ties

Chicago recorded five blocks in the third quarter

The Sky's bench contributed 41 points to the Wings' 14

The Wings recorded six steals in the third quarter

Chicago totaled three blocks in the fourth quarter

The Sky recorded 10 blocks compared to four by the Wings

Dallas outscored Chicago in points off turnovers 24-6

The Sky tallied 41 bench points to the Wings' 14

The Sky out-rebounded the Wings 40-31

Chicago recorded 24 assists to Dallas's 18

The Sky shot 50.9% (29 of 57) from the field, 47.6% (10 of 21) from three and 82.6% (19 of 23) from the free-throw while the Wings shot 36.0% (27 of 75) from the floor, 26.9% (7 of 26) from beyond the arc and 71.4% (15 of 21) from the free-throw line

CHICAGO NOTES:

Kamilla Cardoso accounted for nine of the Sky's 19 points in the first quarter (four points, five points created from assists)

Rebecca Allen accounted for nine of Chicago's 19 points in the first quarter (five points, four points created from assists)

Allen scored 15 of the Sky's 19 points in the third quarter

Angel Reese accounted for nine of the Sky's 14 points in the fourth quarter (seven points, two points created from assists)

Ariel Atkins accounted for seven of Chicago's 14 points in the fourth quarter (five points, two points created from assists)

DALLAS NOTES:

Paige Bueckers accounted for eight of the Wings' 18 points in the first quarter (six points, two points created from assists)

Aziaha James accounted for nine of Dallas's 19 points in the second quarter (four points, five points created from assists)

Bueckers accounted for 10 of the Wings' 25 points in the third quarter (seven points, three points created from one assist)

Bueckers accounted for eight of Dallas's 14 points in the fourth quarter (two points, six points created from assists)

Li Yueru accounted for six points for the Wings in the fourth quarter







