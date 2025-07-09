WNBA and Indianapolis Host Committee to Drive Expanded Community Impact Including Changemaker Day at AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025

July 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA and the WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee are teaming up with key community partners to spark meaningful change across the city throughout AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 in Indianapolis. Over multiple days of social impact events and interactive workshops, the league and the WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee will uplift and empower the next generation - helping community members and young leaders build essential skills in health, wellness, and leadership both on and off the court. Activities tip off on Thursday, July 17 and culminate on Saturday, July 19.

WNBA Changemaker Day

The WNBA and WNBA Changemaker partners - Ally, AT&T, CarMax, Deloitte, Google, and Nike - alongside the WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee, will team up with Voice in Sport (VIS) and the Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI) to host the league's second annual WNBA Changemaker Day - a day dedicated to advancing, elevating, and economically empowering groups through the power of sport. WNBA Changemaker Partners have been working with VIS since February of 2024 to provide access to VIS's virtual mentoring services to over 50,000 girls ages 13-23 across the US, leveraging WNBA players and other professional athletes as mentors.

This year's programming will focus on period poverty and fostering a safe, supportive, and empowering community for young girls during this stage of development. Members of WNBA Changemakers and the WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee will work alongside community volunteers to assemble 25,000 hygiene packs in a hands-on volunteer effort. The 25,000 prepared hygiene packs will stock the shelves of two local nonprofits: Indy Hygiene Hub and Project Period Indy. Following the period packing project, a dynamic panel - featuring BWHI's Dr. Zsanai Epps, CEO of Voice in Sport Steph Strack, licensed health professional Dr. Morgan Smith, and Nike Chief Impact Officer Vanessa Garcia-Brito - will explore themes such as puberty, body image, and self-confidence, with a particular focus on the positive impact of sports in these areas of development. The event will conclude with a Jr. WNBA basketball clinic and conversation emphasizing the value of physical wellness and body positivity.

Event Details (All Times Local): Thursday, July 17th, 9:00 AM - 1:30 PM, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

WNBA Cares State Farm Assist Tracker Legacy Project

The WNBA, the WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee, and State Farm will support a lasting legacy initiative with the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana, focused on promoting mental and physical wellness among girls. The project includes the renovation of multiple wellness spaces at Camp Dellwood, a core site for youth programming and summer camps - continuing the WNBA and State Farm's mission of using the power of basketball to create positive impact on communities.

This event is an extension of the WNBA Cares State Farm Assist Tracker, where the WNBA and State Farm donate for every assist recorded throughout the WNBA season - enhancing classroom experiences, community centers, and after-school programming across the country.

Event Details (All Times Local): Friday, July 18th, 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana Camp Dellwood

WNBA HBCU Event Intern Program Presented by Mielle

This year marks the launch of the WNBA HBCU Event Intern Program presented by Mielle, with plans to bring six HBCU students into the heart of All-Star Weekend. These students - including three Hampton University women's basketball student-athletes - will serve as WNBA Event Interns throughout the week leading up to and throughout the AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025. Interns have been selected from a pool of current junior, senior, or graduate HBCU students, as part of Mielle's HBCU partnership and WNBA All-Star experience. Interns will gain behind-the-scenes access to AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 while participating in immersive programming that includes mentorship, professional development, and networking with WNBA leaders across departments.

Independently, the local WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee will have six WNBA All-Star HBCU Fever Fellows, including four students from the Midwest region. The selected female students will have access to various experiential opportunities, including career development, mentoring from Pacers Sports & Entertainment (PS&E) executives, networking with local HBCU alumnus, and other hands-on work experience. The week-long program will serve to elevate students' understanding of career pathways in sports and cultivate future talent pipeline for PS&E. Additionally, both cohorts from the WNBA HBCU Event Intern Program presented by Mielle and the WNBA All-Star HBCU Fever Fellows will have the opportunity to work collaboratively throughout the week.

Jr. WNBA x AT&T Clinic and Workshop

The WNBA and AT&T will host a Jr. WNBA event to inspire girls to play the game they love and dream big - on and off the court. The event will feature a basketball skills clinic, a vision board workshop, and a panel discussion focused on mental wellness and goal setting.

The Jr. WNBA is an initiative dedicated to championing girls and women through sport and providing them with a forum to connect and engage with the game of basketball and one another.

Event Details (All Times Local): Friday, July 18th, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Boner Fitness and Learning Center

The Indy Playbook: From Passion to Profession

The Indy Playbook: From Passion to Profession is a half-day, career-building experience designed to introduce high school girls to career paths in sports through direct access to women leaders shaping the industry. Through interactive sessions, networking opportunities, and a front-row seat to a WISE/R Symposium Masterclass with WNBA team presidents, participants will gain career insights, build essential professional skills, and connect with a community of ambitious peers and mentors. The program aims to equip young women with tools, insights, and a supportive network as they explore professional roles in the sports world.

Event Details (All Times Local): Friday, July 18th, 1:45 PM - 4:45 PM, Indianapolis Marriott Downtown

Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA Leagues Clinic

The Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA will host a youth basketball clinic featuring skills and drills and shooting games for local Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA Leagues participants ages 6-12. Beginning at 10:00 AM, anyone ages 18 and under can sign up on-site at WNBA Live to participate in a skills challenge led by Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA coaches.

Event Details (All Times Local): Saturday, July 19th, 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM (Pre-registration required for 9:00-10:00 AM clinic), Basketball Court @ WNBA Live, Indiana Convention Center

GirlTREK & WNBA All-Star Community Health Walk Presented by Evernorth Health Services

As part of the league's commitment to holistic health and wellness, the WNBA will partner with GirlTREK to host the first-ever WNBA All-Star Community Health Walk presented by Evernorth Health Services. The 5k walk will bring together local community members, families, and All-Star guests to celebrate and raise awareness around physical, mental, and community health. The walk will also feature local health and wellness resources aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles for all ages.

Far more than a walking group, GirlTREK is the largest non-profit health organization for Black women in the United States, walking in the direction of healing, justice, and radical self-care.

Event Details (All Times Local): Saturday, July 19th, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, White River State Park

WNBA Line 'Em Up

Following a powerful debut in New York, the WNBA is excited to bring its latest nationwide initiative, Line 'Em Up, to Indiana with a bold 'Paint the Town' takeover activation. Designed to bring the women's professional game closer to communities, the activation features the official WNBA 3-point line painted on various public courts and fans' driveways across the state. The campaign also includes chances to win WNBA merchandise and gift cards to the WNBA online store. On July 17, the league will host a "Ball Drop" at Wes Montgomery Park, where fans can score an official WNBA basketball and enjoy games, giveaways, and more.

Sustainability

For the first time ever, AT&T WNBA All-Star will feature a reusable cup program at Gainbridge Fieldhouse - in partnership with the local WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee - to eliminate single-use plastic cups in-arena. This initiative is part of the "Protect Where We Play Tour," featuring WNBA All-Star Captain Napheesa Collier, a program designed to prevent more than 1 million single-use cups from entering waste streams in support of ocean conservation. In addition, for the second year in a row, AT&T WNBA All-Star events - at both Gainbridge Fieldhouse and WNBA Live presented by Panini - will be powered by 100% renewable energy. Additional efforts led by the local host committee include expanding recycling infrastructure in downtown Indianapolis, increasing composting initiatives in-arena, and furthering circularity efforts and services across event operations to minimize waste. A beautification project in partnership with Keep Indianapolis Beautiful will take place the weekend before AT&T WNBA All-Star to clean up 25 public basketball courts. Additionally, a team of 200 green volunteers will assist fans in ensuring that reusables, compost, recycling, and trash are properly sorted, and any excess materials are donated back to the community.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.