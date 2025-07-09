Dallas Wings Sign Haley Jones
July 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release
Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have signed guard-forward Haley Jones to a rest-of-season contract, the team announced today. She will be available for the game at the Chicago Sky this evening.
Jones previously signed a hardship contract with the Wings on June 17 following injuries to Maddy Siegrist and Ty Harris, and national team obligations for Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsöder. She was released from the hardship contract on June 29 following the return of McCowan and Geiselsöder from Eurobasket. Following her release, July 9 was the first day Jones could sign a rest-of-season contract with the Wings.
Jones averaged 4.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and .571 shooting in two games with Dallas this season, including an eight-point, seven-rebound showing in the win over the Washington Mystics on June 28.
