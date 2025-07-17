Golden State Valkyries Activate Iliana Rupert Following Overseas Commitments

July 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that center Iliana Rupert has been added to the team's active roster. Rupert will wear No. 12 for Golden State and is expected to join the team following the WNBA All-Star break.

Rupert was selected by the Valkyries in the 2024 Expansion Draft from the Atlanta Dream, where she played 20 games during the 2023 campaign and averaged 1.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. Prior to Atlanta, she appeared in 17 games for the Las Vegas Aces in 2022, averaging 3.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game en route to a WNBA championship. Rupert was originally drafted 12th overall by Las Vegas in the 2021 WNBA Draft.

Most recently, Rupert played for the French National Team alongside Valkyries teammate Janelle Salaün in FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025, where she averaged 8.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in six games in the tournament.







