Wings Comeback Comes up Short

July 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings narrowed a 22-point deficit down to two with 27 seconds to go but couldn't complete the comeback as the visiting Las Vegas Aces scored a 90-86 win at College Park Center on Wednesday night. Paige Bueckers recorded the ninth 20-point game of her career in her final outing before her All-Star Game debut, dishing eight assists with three rebounds and two steals. The setback was the Wings' first at College Park Center since June 8, ending a four-game winning streak in Arlington and dropping Dallas to 6-17 on the year, while the Aces improved to 11-11.

Five different Wings scored in double figures, including a career-high 14 points for Luisa Geiselsöder and a season-high 12 points from Haley Jones off the bench.

The Wings assisted on 32 of 34 made field goals to set a franchise record for assist percentage (94.1). The previous high was 85.2 percent, also recorded against the Aces, on Aug. 8, 2023. The Wings are just the fourth team this season to record an assist percentage greater than 90, while the 94.1-percent clip is second highest among all WNBA teams in 2025. Bueckers led the way with a game-high eight dimes, while Arike Ogunbowale added six.

Game Leaders

Points Rebounds Assists

Las Vegas Wilson (37) Wilson (10) Gray (7)

Dallas Bueckers (20) Yueru (8) Bueckers (8)

First Quarter: Dallas 22, Las Vegas 22

The Wings featured a starting lineup of JJ Quinerly, Bueckers, Ogunbowale, Geiselsöder and Li Yueru for the second time this season. All five starters got points on the board to give Dallas a seven-point edge to begin. A'ja Wilson answered with six points to close the deficit and spark a 14-6 Las Vegas run. Rookie Aaliyah Nye added seven points off the bench for the Aces, handing them a 22-20 lead before Aziaha James tied it at 22-22 with free throws.

Ogunbowale and Bueckers paced Dallas with six points and two assists each. Wilson tallied a quarter-highs of eight points and four rebounds.

Second Quarter: Dallas 19, Las Vegas 25

Las Vegas led by as many as eight, courtesy of 12 points from Wilson, who finished with a game-high 20 points at the half. Geiselsöder paced the Wings with a career-high 14 points, with four rebounds, two steals and a block through two quarters. The forward went 6-of-8 from the floor and 2-of-4 from 3-point range, bringing Dallas within possession of the Aces on two separate occasions in the second. Bueckers followed with eight points, two steals and two assists while Quinerly added seven points and two steals. Ogunbowale dished a single-half season-high six assists, guiding Dallas to a season-best 15 assists for a half.

The Wings shot 39% from the floor, 30.8% from deep and 71.4% at the free throw line for the first half, while the Aces shot 51.4% from the floor, 37.5% from deep and 60% at the free throw line.

Third Quarter: Dallas 11, Las Vegas 25

Las Vegas opened the third on a 12-4 run to build a double-digit lead behind five points from Wilson. The run grew to 23-6 and lasted the entirety of the quarter. Wilson added nine points in the third to finish with 29 through three quarters. Nye added eight points, hitting from behind the arc twice. Dallas struggled to connect from the floor, shooting 20% to record a season low in third-quarter scoring. Quinerly went 1-of-5 from the field and 2-of-2 at the charity stripe to lead Dallas with five points and two steals in the frame.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 34, Las Vegas 18

The Wings rallied in the opening minutes of the fourth to put together an 11-1 run and force a Las Vegas timeout. Yueru and Bueckers combined for seven points to trim the deficit to 12 points. The run grew to 19-8 as Bueckers dished four assists, accounting for eight points. Bueckers found Jones underneath the basket three times to force another Aces timeout. Ogunbowale brought the Wings within four points, hitting from deep with a minute left to play. Bueckers followed with a jumper to make it a one-possession game, 86-84 with 27 seconds left. Wilson brought the Aces lead back up to four, 88-84, with 23.9 left, before Chelsea Gray iced the game from the free-throw line with 8.4 remaining.

Dallas closed the night shooting 40% from the field, 34.5% from 3-point range and 72.7% at the free throw line. Las Vegas shot 47.9% from the field, 33.3% from deep and 65.4% from the free-throw line, but more than doubled the attempts of the Wings at the charity stripe, 26 to 11. Wilson had game highs of 37 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wings defense recorded a season-high 14 steals, including five for Quinerly who matched the 2025 WNBA rookie single-game high.

Up next is the WNBA All-Star Game, which Bueckers will compete in on Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. CT on ABC.







