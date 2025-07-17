Brittney Sykes Named 2025 WNBA All-Star

July 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The WNBA announced today that Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes has been selected as an injury replacement on Team Clark in the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. Sykes will replace guard Caitlin Clark and earns her first career All-Star selection.

In her ninth season, Sykes has started in 19 games for the Mystics, leading Washington with 17.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. She ranks 13th in points per game and second in the league in free-throw attempts (7.7 per game). Sykes is posting career highs in points, assists, free throw makes, and free throw attempts.

She joins Kelsey Plum (LAS), Sabrina Ionescu (NYL), Paige Bueckers (DAL), and Allisha Gray (ATL) as the only players this season to average at least 17.0 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game. Sykes has recorded a team-high nine 20+ point games, the second most in a single season in her career.

Sykes has also registered five or more assists in eight games and logged a career-best five games with at least 20 points and five assists, tied for the fifth most in the league. She recorded her 3,000-career point on May 30, 2025 (vs. New York) and collected her 1,000-career rebound on May 28 vs. the Indiana Fever.

The 21st WNBA All-Star game will take place on Saturday, July 19, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at 8:30 p.m.







