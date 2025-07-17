Brionna Jones Named 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star

July 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA - Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones has been named an injury replacement for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced today.

Jones will replace Satou Sabally of Team Clark and will face off against her fellow All-Star teammate Allisha Gray, who was selected to Team Collier, when the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game tips off on Saturday, July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Head Coach of Team Clark, Sandy Brondello will determine starters. The game will air live on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET. The selection marks Jones' fourth career All-Star nod, and her first as a member of the Dream.

In her debut season in Atlanta, Jones has delivered one of the most efficient and productive campaigns of her career. She enters the All-Star break averaging career highs in points (13.4), rebounds (7.8), and assists (2.5) per game, while shooting over 50 percent from the field. Her relentless work on the glass has her ranked second in the league in offensive rebounds, and she also sits among the WNBA's top 10 in field goal percentage, offensive rating, and win shares.

Jones has also already posted a career-high eight double-doubles this season - more than she's ever recorded in a single season. Her presence has been a key factor in the Dream's 13-9 record, good for top-five in the league standings at midseason.

Jones joins All-Star starter Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard, who was named an All-Star reserve earlier this month but will not participate due to a left knee injury. This marks just the fourth time in franchise history that the Dream have had three All-Stars selected in the same season, and the seventh time Atlanta has sent multiple players to the All-Star Game.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and air live on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will cap off a full weekend of WNBA events, including the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge on Friday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, as well as WNBA Live presented by Panini.







