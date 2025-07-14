Rhyne Howard Out through End of July

July 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA - Following further evaluation, Rhyne Howard has been diagnosed with a left knee injury sustained during the Atlanta Dream's game on July 11. Howard will be sidelined for the remainder of July and is expected to make a full recovery. A timeline for her return will be provided when appropriate.







