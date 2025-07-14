Fever Set to Face Sun in Boston

July 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Fever will hit the road for their final two games before the All-Star break, beginning with a game in Boston against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night.

Indiana's offense has been rolling over a two-game win streak. The Fever scored 59 points in the second half of Friday's 99-82 win over Atlanta, then set a franchise record with 64 points in the first half of a 102-83 rout of Dallas on Sunday.

Five players scored in double figures for the Fever in the win over the Wings, with All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell leading the way with 20 points, Natasha Howard scoring 18, and All-Star center Aliyah Boston adding 17. All-Star guard Caitlin Clark recorded a double-double with 14 points and 13 assists in her third game since returning from a groin injury and also collected five steals on the defensive end.

It's been a rough season for the Sun, who have the worst record in the WNBA. Connecticut dropped 10 straight game from June 8 to July 6. The Sun snapped that skid with a 93-83 win over Seattle on Wednesday, but dropped a pair of games on the West Coast over the weekend.

Former MVP Tina Charles - the second player in league history to amass 8,000 career points - leads the Sun in scoring at 15.4 points per game. Charles had 29 points and 11 rebounds in Connecticut's victory over the Storm last week.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.