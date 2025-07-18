Indiana Fever Guard Lexie Hull to Participate in 2025 WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest

July 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull has been selected participate in the 2025 WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest on Friday, July 18, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Hull was added to the lineup with teammate Caitlin Clark missing due to a right groin injury. Hull's participation in the 3-point contest marks the first involvement of any kind at the WNBA All-Star Weekend for the fourth-year guard.

Halfway through the season, Hull currently holds the fourth-highest three-point percentage in the WNBA, scoring 29 of her 62 attempts for 46.8 percent. Last year, Hull was .3 percent off the league leader in three-point percentage, making 47.1 percent of her attempts.

Hull will compete against Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) and Kelsey Plum (LA Sparks) as the lone non-All-Star participant. Grey and Ionescu enter Friday night as the past two winners, winning in 2025 and 2024, respectively.







