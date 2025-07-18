Indiana Fever Guard Lexie Hull to Replace Injured Teammate Caitlin Clark in WNBA Starry® 3-Point Contest

July 18, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull has been named by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to replace her injured teammate, guard Caitlin Clark, in the 2025 WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest.

ESPN will broadcast the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Fever, on Friday, July 18 (8 p.m. ET). The events are a prelude to the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Saturday, July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+).

Now in her fourth season in the WNBA, Hull ranks fourth in the WNBA in three-point field goal percentage (46.8) this season after connecting on 29 of her 62 attempts from beyond the arc. The 6-1 Hull, a first-round draft pick of the Fever in 2022, is averaging 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this season.

Hull will make her debut in the event against four other guards, including defending champion Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream, Sonia Citron of the Washington Mystics, Kelsey Plum of the Los Angeles Sparks, and the New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu, who set the all-time single-round record for WNBA and NBA three-point contests with a score of 37 points in the final round of the 2023 WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest.







