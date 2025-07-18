Natasha Cloud and Sabrina Ionescu Sweep 2025 Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and WNBA Starry® 3-Point Contest

INDIANAPOLIS - New York Liberty guards Natasha Cloud and Sabrina Ionescu competed in the 2025 Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest, respectively. Both players secured victories, making the Liberty just the second WNBA franchise to win both competitions in the same year.

In her first Kia WNBA Skills Challenge appearance, Natasha Cloud showcased her all-around game against a field that included Allisha Gray, Courtney Williams, Erica Wheeler, and Skylar Diggins. She completed the obstacle course in 34.1 seconds during the opening round to advance to the final. In the championship round, Cloud posted a time of 36.4 seconds, edging out Erica Wheeler's 37.5-second finish to secure the 2025 crown, her first-ever win in the event.

Sabrina Ionescu, who set the all-time record with her winning score of 37 points in 2023, competed against Allisha Gray, Lexie Hull, Kelsey Plum, and Sonia Citron. She opened the contest with a score of 25 in the first round to advance to the final. Her hot streak continued in the championship round, where she went on to finish with 30 points and secure the win. Ionescu is now the first player to record multiple 30-point finishes, and only the second player in league history to win the event more than once, joining Allie Quigley.

Ionescu will return to the court tomorrow, July 19, alongside Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello as part of Team Clark in the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. They'll face off against Breanna Stewart and Team Collier at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game will air live on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET.







