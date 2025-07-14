Indiana Fever Announce New Partnership with OLIPOP as Official Functional Soda

July 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever today announced a new partnership with OLIPOP, naming the brand the Official Functional Soda of the Indiana Fever.

The partnership brings OLIPOP's delicious, healthier soda to fans across Gainbridge Fieldhouse through a series of activations designed to enhance the game-day experience. OLIPOP is a new kind of soda that combines the classic soda taste with the benefits of a functional ingredient blend to support digestive health. Every can is an excellent source of fiber and has 2-5 grams of sugar, available in nostalgic, classic and innovative flavors. Fan favorites Strawberry Vanilla, Classic Grape, Classic Root Beer and Cream Soda are now available at all events at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"We're thrilled to welcome OLIPOP to the Fever family," said Indiana Fever Chief Operations Officer and General Manager. "Their functional soda is an innovative and fun product that will be a great addition for our fans to enjoy at Gainbridge Fieldhouse."

As part of the partnership, OLIPOP will be featured prominently throughout Gainbridge Fieldhouse, including concession integration. OLIPOP can be found at concession stands, suites and Fastbreak locations. Fans can also expect OLIPOP branding on the main concourse Fastbreak location. The company's products will also be integrated in Fever post-game press conferences.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with one of the most passionate fandoms in all of sports," says OLIPOP Director of Media + Partnerships Steven Vigilante. "As the Fever continue to build something truly special on and off the court, we're proud to offer both fans and players a better soda option that matches the excitement and momentum surrounding this team."

The brand will be featured on LED signage throughout Fever home games and listed as presenting sponsor of the Ball Blaster during select game timeouts, delivering added entertainment for fans.

OLIPOP is available at Kroger, Walmart, Target, Fresh Thyme, The Fresh Market, Neighborhood Fresh, and more. For more information, visit drinkolipop.com or follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook.







