Sky Fall to Lynx at Home, 78-91

July 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky lost to the Minnesota Lynx 78-91 inside Wintrust Arena on Monday, July 14. The Sky are 7-14 on the season, 4-5 at home, 6-6 against the Western Conference and 19-29 against the Lynx all time.

Angel Reese led the Sky with 22 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, resulting in her 15th double-double of the season and ninth consecutive. Rachel Banham scored 15 points along with two rebounds and two assists. Banham knocked down three three-pointers tonight, marking her seventh consecutive game with multiple threes, which surpasses her previous high for consecutive games with multiple threes (six, in a stretch in 2021).

Michaela Onyenwere 's eight points, five rebounds and two assists capped off the highest scorers from the team's starters. Chicago saw significant contributions from the bench, as Rebecca Allen recorded 10 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Elizabeth Williams notched seven points and three assists.

Napheesa Collier led the Lynx in scoring with 29 points and set a season high with four three-pointers. She added five rebounds and three assists in tonight's game. Courtney Williams stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Kayla McBride and Bridget Carleton each added five rebounds, notching 17 and 11 points respectively.

NEXT UP: The Chicago Sky stay at home to play the Atlanta Dream for the third time this season on Wednesday, July 16 inside Wintrust Arena. Chicago is 0-2 against Atlanta this year and is 37-28 against the Dream's franchise all-time.

The 12-9 Dream are led by Allisha Gray, who averages 18.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. The Sky lost to the Dream 70-88 in their first matchup of the season, a game in which Rhyne Howard, No. 1 overall pick in 2022, scored 36 points and made a career-high nine three-pointers.

Howard scored 22 points in their second matchup, where the Sky lost 80-93 inside Gateway Center Arena. Brionna Jones had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while rookie Te-Hina Paopao hit five three-pointers.

Howard will miss the matchup with the Sky due to a knee injury.

Their third meeting tips off at 11 a.m. CT and will be broadcast locally on The U.

KEY RUNS:

Minnesota went on a 20-8 run from 6:49 to 2:13 in the first quarter

Chicago went on a 25-8 run from 0:38 in the first quarter to 1:24 in the second quarter

The Lynx went on an 8-0 run from 1:08 to 0:33 in the second quarter

The Lynx went on an 11-3 run from 0:01 in the third quarter to 6:29 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

Minnesota shot 52.6% from the field (10 of 19), and 54.5% from three (6 of 11) in the first quarter

The Lynx recorded four blocks in the second quarter

Minnesota out-stole Chicago 14-3

The Sky's bench outscored the Lynx's 25-12

There were five lead changes and three ties

Minnesota recorded six blocks to Chicago's one

The Lynx outscored the Sky in fast break points 16-9

Minnesota turned the ball over 10 times to the Chicago's 18

Lynx totaled a current season high in a game with 14 steals

Minnesota outscored Chicago in points off turnovers (24-15)

CHICAGO NOTES:

Angel Reese accounted for 10 of the Sky's 24 points in the first quarter (seven points, three points created from assists)

Reese accounted for six of Chicago's 17 points in the third quarter (four points, two points created from assists)

Reese accounted for six of the Sky's 15 points in the fourth quarter

MINNESOTA NOTES:

Napheesa Collier accounted for 15 of the Lynx's 28 points in the first quarter (10 points, five points created from assists)

Collier accounted for eight of Minnesota's 16 points in the second quarter (six points, two points created from assists)

Alanna Smith accounted for seven of the Lynx's 16 points in the second quarter (three points, four points created from assists)

Collier accounted for 11 of Minnesota's 23 points in the fourth quarter (seven points, four points created from two assists)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 14, 2025

