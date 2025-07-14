WNBA, NBA and FIBA to Host Third Basketball Without Borders Women's Camp at AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 in Indianapolis

NEW YORK AND MIES, SWITZERLAND - The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) today announced the 40 top high-school-age female prospects from outside the U.S. who will travel to Indianapolis, Ind., for the third Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global women's camp, which will be held Thursday, July 17 - Saturday, July 19 at Nicoson Hall on the University of Indianapolis campus as part of AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025.

The campers will be coached by several current and former WNBA and FIBA players and coaches, including 2025 No. 6 overall pick Georgia Amoore (Washington Mystics; Australia), 1999 WNBA All-Star and two-time NCAA champion Tonya Edwards (U.S.), two-time NCAA champion Kelly Faris (U.S.) and two-time Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year Andrea Gardner-Williams. 2004 WNBA All-Star and current Vice President of Team Operations & Organizational Growth for the Boston Celtics Allison Feaster will serve as the camp director.

The players and coaches will lead the campers through a variety of activities, including movement efficiency drills, offensive and defensive skill stations, three-point contests, 5-on-5 games, and life-skills and leadership development sessions. The camp will once again be open to WNBA scouts and NCAA coaches following last year's event where 34 of the campers received NCAA Division I scholarship offers. The campers will also attend the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19.

The event will be supported by Nike, a global partner of BWB since 2002, which will outfit participants with Nike apparel and footwear.

BWB, the NBA and FIBA's global basketball development and community outreach program, has reached more than 4,600 participants from 144 countries and territories since 2001, with 142 former campers drafted into the NBA and WNBA or signed as free agents. Fifteen former BWB campers have advanced to the WNBA, including Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm; Australia; BWB Asia 2016), Jade Melbourne (Mystics; Australia; BWB Global 2020), Aaliyah Edwards (Mystics; Canada; BWB Global 2019), Domonique Malonga (Storm; BWB Europe 2022), Nika Muhl (Storm; Croatia; BWB Europe 2018; BWB Global 2019) and Kamilla Cardoso (Chicago Sky; Brazil; BWB Global 2019). The NBA and FIBA have held 80 BWB camps in 53 cities across 33 countries on six continents.

The following is a complete list of players participating in the third BWB Global women's camp at WNBA All-Star (roster subject to change):

Name

Sanja Aksam

Maria Madalena Martinho Amaro

Karina Capellán

Emma D'este

Fatou Kine Diop

Misheel Elbegbayar

Haya El-Halawany

Rica Enriquez-Paea

Melissa Guillet

Amanda Guineo

Janelle Gyampo

Ayla Habbal

Wiktoria Haegenbarth

Keriana Hippolite

Hyeonjeong Hwang

Serena Ishiwatari

Ya Ida Juwara Skold

Anna Liepina

Yu Han Lin

Eiza Louveton

Erika Mace

Kartika Mahanani

Sarah Aaliyah Mellouk

Valeria Montero Piña

Lucy Nchamba

Nicole Ogun

Chen Chia Shan Pan

Maria Perez

Jasmine Perry

Maewenn Poilve

Mika Sakaguchi

Sena Sert

Binta Seye

Manon Simplot

Maxine Maria Sutisna

Tiia Talonen

Nicole Torresani

Tjasa Turnsek

Maja Uranker

Lea Vukic







