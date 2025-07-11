Notes: Atlanta Dream 82, Indiana Fever 99

July 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA DREAM (12-8) vs. INDIANA FEVER (10-10)

Game 20 | July 11, 2025 | Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

FINAL SCORE Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 23 22 20 17 82

Indiana 21 19 29 30 99

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Indiana

Points Canada (30) Mitchell (25)

Rebounds Griner (8) Cunningham (10)

Assists Canada (8) Clark (9)

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner - moving to 7-5

Atlanta's all-time record against the Indiana Fever moves to 35-33 overall, including 14-21 on the road.

The Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever have now finished all their regular season series, with the record split at 2-2.

Jordin Canada erupted for a career-high 30 points, all coming in the first three quarters, surpassing her previous high (25) set earlier this season against Seattle.

Canada also set a career-high with six made three-pointers (6-11 3PT), accounting for 18 of her points from beyond the arc. Canada also finished with a team-high 8 assists

Rhyne Howard added 14 points (4-8 3PT), Brittney Griner scored 10 and secured a team-high 8 rebounds and Nia Coffey chipped in 7 points in the final frame.

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1 -

Jordin Canada opened the game with a jumper and a deep three, putting up five quick points.

Rhyne Howard followed with a three-pointer to stretch the early lead.

Consecutive baskets from Jones and Howard gave Atlanta a fast 12-2 advantage.

Gray knocked down her first jumper off a Canada assist.

Canada closed the quarter with another three, reaching 10 points and 2 assists.

Atlanta led 23-21 after one.

Q2 -

Maya Caldwell opened the period with a driving layup.

Canada drilled her third and fourth threes of the game, tying the score midway through the quarter.

She added two more triples before the break, finishing the half with a career-high 26 points on 10-15 shooting.

Canada accounted for nearly 58% of Atlanta's offense in the half.

The Dream led 45-40 heading into halftime.

Q3 -

Brionna Jones finished a reverse layup to start the second half.

Howard hit back-to-back threes to push the lead to seven and enter double figures.

Gray responded to a Fever run with her first made three.

Indiana surged late in the quarter, flipping the game with a 10-0 run.

Canada added two free throws to reach 30 points before the buzzer.

Atlanta trailed 69-65 after three.

Q4 -

Griner opened the fourth with a turnaround finish off a Canada assist.

Caldwell added her second basket, again fed by Canada.

Nia Coffey provided a spark off the bench, scoring six of her seven points in the final minutes.

The Dream hit 5-of-6 from the line but couldn't keep pace with Indiana's 55.6% fourth-quarter shooting.

The Fever closed the game on a 12-2 run, handing Atlanta the 99-82 loss.







