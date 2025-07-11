Preview: Sky Host Lynx for Second Matchup this Week, First of Back-To-Back Against Minnesota

July 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Sky take on the team with the best record in the league for the second time this week as they host Minnesota on Saturday, July 12 at Wintrust Arena before playing them again on Monday. In their previous matchup on Sunday, July 6, the Sky were in lockstep with the Lynx until the end, but ultimately came up short losing 75-80.

On Sunday, Chicago's balanced offense saw all five starters score in double figures. They were led by Rachel Banham who scored a season-high 20 points, including six three-pointers against her home-state team. Banham is continuing to emerge as a key threat beyond the arc for Chicago, shooting 47.7% from deep in the last three games.

Despite the close loss, the Sky dominated the paint behind Angel Reese's 16 points, 17 rebounds and six assists. Chicago pulled down a season-high in rebounds as they outrebounded Minnesota 45-37. They also outscored the Lynx in the paint, a key statistic that allowed the Sky to almost pull off the win.

Kamilla Cardoso was absent for Chicago the last time the two teams played due to her commitments with the Brazilian National Team as part of 2025 FIBA AmeriCup, but she has since returned. She came off the bench in the Sky's win over Dallas on Wednesday and added nine points, four rebounds and four assists.

Cardoso's return bolsters Chicago's paint presence, adding another playmaker on both sides of the ball for the Sky. On the season, Cardoso averages 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

In the win for the Lynx, they were led by Courtney Williams who had a season-high 25 points, along with eight rebounds and six assists. In the game, Williams passed Vickie Johnson for 24th on the WNBA's all-time assists list, finishing the game with 1,206 assists in her career.

Chicago's defense kept league-leading scorer, Napheesa Collier,below her season average of 23.5 points (she scored 21 on July 6). Collier averages 3.3 assists per game, but had none in Sunday's matchup.

A point of emphasis for the Sky was defending the three-point line against the Lynx, and it paid off as they shot 24.0% from beyond the arc. The three-point line has been one of Minnesota's weaknesses in its losses this season, so look for the Sky to continue to disrupt the Lynx from deep.

Sunday's close game saw both teams go on multiple runs. Chicago showed efficient offense, outscoring Minnesota 24-10 in the first quarter, while Minnesota responded with a 28-point quarter in the second. The game showed the Sky can compete with the league's top team and look for Sunday's matchup to be competitive from both sides.

All of the Lynx's losses this season have come on the road, with their most recent being on Thursday night against Phoenix. This is a good sign for the Sky as they will have home-court advantage on Sunday.

What to watch for the Sky: Their versatility as a team.

Chicago's roster is filled with talent that on any given night could see a different player step up. In the last game against the Lynx it was Banham who shot 60.0% from three-point range, but it was also Michaela Onyenwere who added 11 points and eight rebounds in just her second start of the season.

In Wednesday's win over Dallas, Rebecca Allen came off the bench to lead the team with a season-high 27 points in 27 minutes. Allen also had six rebounds and three assists.

Chicago's versatility as a team makes the team unpredictable for their opponents to guard defensively. The Sky could see their starters lead the team, everyone from the bench has proven to be threats as well. If the Sky are to get the win on Saturday look for multiple players to step up and be impactful on both sides of the ball.

By Sarah Disbro







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.