Indiana Fever Use 59-Point Second Half to Take Down Atlanta Dream

July 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (10-10) earned a critical 99-82 victory over the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday night, scoring a season-high 59 second-half points to clinch the win.

After finding themselves trailing 12-4 early in the first quarter, Indiana fought back to make it just a two-point deficit with Atlanta out in front 23-21. Kelsey Mitchell's 11 points in the second quarter helped give the Fever their first lead of the night, but eight points from Jordin Canada in the final minute made it 45-40 in favor of Atlanta to end of the first half.

Eight points from Mitchell in the third quarter, and six points off two three pointers from Sophie Cunningham, gave Indiana a 69-65 lead heading into the final quarter. The Fever drastically extended their lead in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Dream 30-17 with eight points from Aliyah Boston and seven from Cunningham, giving Indiana a comfortable 17-point win.

Indiana Fever Notes:

- Aliyah Boston appeared in her 100 th career WNBA game, having played in every possible game since joining the league in 2023. Boston is the first player from the 2023 WNBA Draft class to reach the centennial mark.

- Natasha Howard made her 400 th career WNBA steal at 2:44 in the first quarter. Howard is the 43 rd player in WNBA history to reach 400 career steals.

- Kelsey Mitchell finished the night with 25 points, extending her double-digit scoring streak to 20 games, posting 10+ points in every game so far this season.

- With three three-pointers on the night, Mitchell now sits at 604 made three pointers across her career, needing just three more to pass Tamika Catchings for the most all-time in Indiana Fever history.

- Sophie Cunningham surpassed 550 rebounds in her WNBA career, doing so in her 197 th game played.

- Cunningham also recorded her second career double-double and first of the season, ending the night with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Cunningham also tied her career high for rebounds with 10.

- Indiana's 59 second-half points are the most scored by the Fever in any half this season, the most of any half in the past seven years and the third-most points scored in any half in Indiana Fever history.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever finish their five-game homestand, hosting the Dallas Wings on Sunday, July 13, at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air nationally on ABC and be available for streaming on ESPN+.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 11, 2025

