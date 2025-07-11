Sky Defeat Wings, 87-76, on Allie Quigley's Jersey Retirement Night

July 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Sky defeated the Dallas Wings by a score of 87-76 on Allie Quigley's jersey retirement night.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth battle against a Dallas team starting four rookies, but Kamilla Cardoso helped spark the Sky early. In her return from 2025 FIBA AmeriCup, she made an immediate impact, scoring six points in her first six minutes on the floor.

Despite being out-rebounded 12-4, the Sky kept the game tight. Hailey Van Lith buried a stepback midrange jumper to give Chicago a 19-18 lead heading into the second quarter.

Back-to-back threes for Michaela Onyenwere and Rachel Banham put the Sky up six with six minutes left to play in the half. Chicago hit four triples in the second quarter alone, helping them build an eight-point lead before halftime. Rebecca Allen caught fire off the bench, putting up 12 points in the half.

The Sky's lead quickly vanished as they gave up second chance opportunities and struggled to take care of the ball. Banham responded by knocking down her second three of the game, and converted a pair of free throws.

Allen showed no signs of slowing down in the third, hitting multiple high-difficulty shots from beyond the arc and in the midrange. She helped give the Sky a nine point lead after three quarters.

Chicago led by 15, but back-to-back three pointers from Dallas' Li Yueru kept the Wings competitive with five minutes to play. Yueru's four triples marked a career high.

Reese extended Chicago's lead with a tough layup over Hines-Allen, then came up with a steal on the other end. She finished the sequence with an and-1 bucket and converted the free throw for a three-point play. The Sky kept a comfortable lead in the fourth quarter and dribbled out the clock to win 87 - 76.

Rebecca Allen led the Sky as she dropped 27 points in just 27 minutes. She finished with a season-high in points, just one shy of her career best.

Reese continued her stretch of double-doubles with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Banham rounded out the scoring with 11 of her own.

The Sky's defensive effort helped them keep the Wings at 36.0% shooting from the field and just 26.9% from three. They held All-Star Paige Bueckers to 5-20 from the field and 0-4 from three.

The Sky moved to 6 -13 and will continue their homestand against the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx (17 - 3) on Saturday.

Quotes and notables:

"I feel like we're building, and we've been building toward this win... Every game is tough, but for us to take control and not lose our lead completely, that's a big growth moment," Allen said. "Closing out games is massive... I see us continuing to build towards who we are. That's what we say to ourselves in our 12, with our staff-this is who we're relying on."

"We've always felt that we had a deep team and we have players that can step up and score 20 any night, whether it's a starter or a bench player," Banham said.

