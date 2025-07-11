Aces Return Home for Clash against Valkyries Airing on CBS

July 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (9-11) return home Saturday with an afternoon contest against the Golden State Valkyries (10-9) at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game, which tips at 1 p.m. PT, will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

Game Notes: Here Game Folder: July 12 vs Golden State

2025 WNBA All-Star starter and reigning M'VP A'ja Wilson was listed as out for Thursday's game against Washington. She injured her right wrist with 4:13 remaining in the second quarter on June 8 at New York. In 2025, she is averaging 20.7 points on 45.3% field goal shooting, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 blocked shots per game.

The Aces, who were among the league's best shooting teams in each of the past 5 seasons, are struggling to connect from the floor this season, hitting on 40.6% of their shots from the field (11th in the league) and 32.7% from distance (8th). However, the team is leading the league from the charity stripe, making 84.3% (334-396) of their free throw attempts.

2025 WNBA All-Star reserve Jackie Young continues to be one of the Aces key scorers this season, averaging 15.3 points over the past 9 games, only scoring less than 10 points in one game during that span.

NaLyssa Smith has inserted herself as a key player on the Aces roster, averaging 8.0 points over the past 4 games, including two double-digit scoring games and one double-double. Her scoring with the Aces is up from the 6.7 she averaged in her 18 games with Dallas.

Aces guard Dana Evans has given the Aces a boost off the bench the past few games, averaging 15 points and shooting 59.3% from the floor over the last 3 games, compared to 6.4 points on the season.

Rounding out the double digit scoring for the Aces are Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd. Gray is averaging 12.7 points and 4.3 assists and leads the team in 3-point shooting at 37.8%. Loyd, who is coming off a 20-point game against Washington, is averaging 10.9 points on the year.

Saturday marks the return of former Aces assistant coach Natalie Nakase, who helped Las Vegas claim back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023 and now heads the Valkyries coaching staff.

Golden State enters Saturday's contest having won 5 out of their last 8 games. First time WNBA All-Star Kayla Thornton continues to lead the Valkyries with 15.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots. Veronica Burton has drastically upped her scoring in 2025 averaging 10.8 points, compared to 3.9 over her career. She has also recorded at least 5 assists in 11 of their games in 2025.

LAST TIME OUT:

In the first-ever matchup between the two teams, the Aces fell into a 21-point hole and eventually fell to the Valkyries 95-68 in San Francisco. Wilson led the Aces with a team-high 17 points, Gray scored 16 and Aaliyah Nye added in 13. Golden State had 5 players score in double figures, including Thornton with 22 points and 11 rebounds and Cecilia Zandalasini, who tallied 18 points.

The Valkyries were also without guard Tiffany Hayes last time out, who was sidelined with a nose injury. Hayes, who has since returned from injury and has played 12 games in 2025, is averaging 13.2 points and 40.8% shooting from distance.

The Aces will need to limit their turnovers against the Valkyries, after giving up 10 points off 13 turnovers compared to scoring 7 off of GSV's 12 miscues. Golden State outscored the Aces 22-6 on the fast break, 38-26 in the paint and 10-4 on second chances.

The two teams will meet twice more this season: August 3 at home and August 6 in the Bay Area.

MILESTONE WATCH: Gray needs just 1 more steal to become the 5th player in WNBA history to record at least 4,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 1,500 assists, 400 steals and 100 blocked shots. Gray, who has played 345 games, should become the second-fastest behind Alyssa Thomas (327) and ahead of current No. 2 Candace Parker (377). She currently has 4,170 points, 1,100 rebounds, 1,716 assists, 399 steals and 103 blocked shots.

UP NEXT: The Aces will head to Dallas for their second matchup against the Wings (6-15) on Wednesday, July 16, at College Park Center before heading into the All-Star break. The game will tip at 5 p.m. PT and will air locally on Vegas 34.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.