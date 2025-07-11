WNBA Live Presented by Panini: The Ultimate Fan Experience Returns to AT&T WNBA All-Star in Indianapolis

NEW YORK - WNBA Live presented by Panini returns to AT&T WNBA All-Star for its fourth year, taking place Friday, July 18 th (10 a.m. - 7 p.m. ET) and Saturday, July 19 th (10 a.m. - 7 p.m. ET) at the Indiana Convention Center. The two-day fan festival celebrates the WNBA's intersection with fashion, music and culture, while spotlighting creativity and innovation. WNBA Live presented by Panini and the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be the centerpiece of a dynamic weekend in Indianapolis - home of the WNBA's Indiana Fever. A record 25 WNBA partners and licensees will join in celebrating the league's midseason showcase.

AT&T WNBA All-Star includes the WNBA STARRY ® 3-Point Contest and the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge on Friday, July 18 th (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN, as well as the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, July 19 th (8:30 p.m. ET) on ABC.

As a landmark year for the league unfolds, the WNBA is embracing cultural moments that stretch far beyond the court. WNBA Live presented by Panini offers fans an unforgettable experience - from athlete meet and greets and panel discussions to custom merchandise, basketball contests and more. WNBA Live Presented by Panini is more than a celebration of the game - it's a celebration of the movement reshaping the future of sports.

Fans can navigate WNBA Live presented by Panini via the WNBA Events App - available for download in the Apple and Google app stores. The Events App is home to the latest event map and schedule and enables attendees to set notifications for player appearances, manage tickets and more. Fans can also purchase tickets for the event via Ticketmaster.

The following contains details on activations surrounding WNBA Live presented by Panini:

Partner Activations Taking Place During WNBA Live presented by Panini:

Ally Financial - Ally, the WNBA's newest Changemaker and Official Banking Partner, invites fans to the Ally Bank Savings Bucket Challenge - an interactive, arcade-style basketball experience. Fans receive a gameplay debit card featuring one of Ally's three athlete ambassadors - NYL's Breanna Stewart, IND's Sydney Colson or DAL's Paige Bueckers. Fans then shoot at hoops of varying heights to bank as many points as possible and win exclusive Ally x WNBA branded merch. Stewart, Colson and Bueckers will make appearances in the Ally space throughout Friday and Saturday.

American Express - As the long-time Official Card Partner of the WNBA, American Express is excited to offer Card Members and their guests access to a fast lane for expedited entrance to WNBA Live presented by Panini, and all fans can enjoy special surprises at the Amex pop-up. Card Members and up to 3 guests can also take advantage of a priority entrance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for both the WNBA STARRY ® 3-Point Contest and the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. Eligible Card Members will have the ability to enroll to get $10 back when spending $100+ on official WNBA All-Star merch at participating locations. Event tickets required and terms apply. Learn more at go.amex/wnbaallstar25.

AT&T - AT&T, a WNBA Changemaker, will host an immersive experience that brings fans up close with LVA's A'ja Wilson and NYL's Sabrina Ionescu. The experience will feature a futuristic beauty moment highlighted by the popular robotic manicure technology and colorful custom nail designs inspired by Wilson and Ionescu. Fans can also take part in the four-point play challenge, with special appearances from A'ja and Sabrina. Unlock All-Star Access for exclusive perks, including sneaker charms, surprise merch drops, VIP pedicab rides and more.

Bumble - Returning for another AT&T WNBA All-Star appearance, Bumble is located on the Orange Carpet catching up with players and fans. Bumble brings people closer to love by enabling them to build healthy relationships rooted in kindness, respect and equality. Bumble invites fans to create and celebrate meaningful connections throughout the two days.

CarMax - CarMax returns to AT&T WNBA All-Star as the Official Auto Retailer of the WNBA and a proud WNBA Changemaker. Fans can stop by the CarMax All-Star Garage to meet stars like IND's Aliyah Boston, CON's Aneesah Morrow, WAS' Kiki Iriafen, NYL's Sabrina Ionescu, Ellie the Elephant and DAL's Arike Ogunbowale. The All-Star Garage will also feature a live DJ, exclusive giveaways and more. Additionally, CarMax will host a panel discussion moderated by LaChina Robinson about respecting the past and redefining the future of the league, featuring Arike Ogunbowale, Kiki Iriafen, Aneesah Morrow and ATL's Allisha Gray.

Coach - Coach is proud to partner with the WNBA at AT&T WNBA All-Star, celebrating the intersection of sport, style, and community. During WNBA Live presented by Panini, Coach will debut exclusive giveaways and a spotlight on the iconic Tabby bag. Coach's partnership with the WNBA reinforces their commitment to empowering women in sports and championing self-expression through bold, community-driven experiences.

DICK'S Sporting Goods - DICK'S is bringing star power and a love for women's basketball to All-Star weekend at WNBA Live presented by Panini. Fans can level up their game by checking out some of the latest products from top brands. Ballers Park returns for its second year, offering bigger and better experiences for attendees. Fans can test their skills with WNBA player-inspired drills and challenges, while wearing the latest footwear from Nike and Jordan. DICK'S will also host special appearances with WNBA stars all weekend long, bringing fans closer to the game and the players they love.

DoorDash/Round21 - DoorDash is bringing the energy to AT&T WNBA All-Star by inviting fans to experience a city block - complete with custom artwork, a Round21 store and other unique programming throughout the two days. DashPass members can enjoy elevated experiences, including a sneaker cleaning station, meet and greets with WNBA stars, 10% off Round21 purchases and the chance to collect a limited-edition Paige Bueckers bobblehead.

Google - WNBA Changemaker Google returns to WNBA Live presented by Panini to host another year of interactive experiences that give fans the tools and technology needed to unlock new ways to experience the game they love. Fans can immerse themselves in the Google activation station for exclusive programming, various WNBA player appearances and more unique experiences.

ION - In its third season broadcasting the WNBA, ION is the first broadcast network to air weekly studio shows focused on the WNBA. During WNBA Live presented by Panini, ION is bringing the pre-game tunnel excitement to fans. Fans can walk through ION's fit-check tunnel, capture their look on photo or video, and share it on social media for the chance to win WNBA ticket vouchers.

Kia - The 2025 Kia WNBA Skills Challenge provides fans with the chance to test their passing, dribbling, and shooting skills like the pros. Fans will have 30 seconds to complete the obstacle course, and all participants will walk away with free Kia swag.

La Crema - La Crema invites wine lovers and basketball fans alike to an interactive wine tasting experience. For over 45 years, La Crema has crafted exceptional wines from California and Oregon's premier cool-climate regions. Guests are invited to sample fan-favorite wines, including Monterey Chardonnay and Monterey Pinot Noir, while enjoying an elevated experience featuring live panels, exclusive photo opportunities, curated wine pairings, music and more.

Michelob ULTRA - Michelob ULTRA, the Official Beer Partner of the WNBA, will be bringing the ULTRA Courtside Pod to life for fans at WNBA Live presented by Panini, offering fans - a place to grab an ice-cold beer, explore new offerings like Michelob ULTRA zero and snap the perfect gameday photo in a courtside-inspired setting.

Mielle - Mielle returns as an Associate Partner of WNBA Live presented by Panini, delivering an immersive fan experience that celebrates beauty, sports, and culture through the evolution of personal style and identity. The activation will blend nostalgic and futuristic elements with product sampling, appearances, giveaways, and interactive touchpoints. Expanding its impact, Mielle will also debut the league's first HBCU-focused social impact program - an internship initiative offering HBCU athletes and students behind-the-scenes access and career development opportunities within the WNBA, reinforcing Mielle's commitment to equity, empowerment and the future of sports.

NCAA ® Women's Final Four ® - The NCAA is honoring the past 43 years of the Women's Final Four by giving fans the unique opportunity to enter to win a 2026 Women's Final Four prize pack - including two all-session tickets, accommodations (four-night hotel stay) and a $500 gift card - all while enjoying the excitement of the National Championship weekend in Phoenix, Arizona (April 3 and 5, 2026). In addition, fans can snap a selfie with the NCAA Championship Trophy and take a walk down "Women's Final Four memory lane," an activation highlighting game footage, a timeline of winners and key milestones in Final Four history.

New Era - Step into the spotlight at New Era's WNBA Live presented by Panini activation, where fans can channel their inner all-star while exploring the complete WNBA headwear collection, featuring fresh designs for both the 2025 WNBA season and AT&T WNBA All-Star.

Outerstuff - Outerstuff brings the future of WNBA fandom to life with a dedicated shop-in-shop designed for the league's infant, youth and toddler fans. From jerseys for future superstars to tees for game day adventures, families can deck out their young ones in authentic WNBA gear featuring their favorite teams and players - because champion style starts early.

Panini - As the exclusive trading card partner of the WNBA and the presenting partner of WNBA Live presented by Panini, Panini brings the ultimate collector experience to life. Score your own custom Panini WNBA digital trading card, marvel Panini's most popular autographed memorabilia, open exclusive card packs and keep your eyes peeled for surprise player meet-and-greets.

Playa Society - Playa Society is bringing fans into founder Esther Wallace's design space/studio for a shopping experience with product customization and exclusive gear.

Pro Standard - Pro Standard is joining the WNBA Live presented by Panini festivities to offer fans one-of-a-kind WNBA gear. The activation welcomes fans to step into the shoes of an athlete-meets-fashion icon, featuring an exclusive tunnel walk experience, player appearances and more.

Rank & Rally - Rank and Rally brings the official WNBA All-Star Store to life during All-Star Weekend. Fans can score exclusive AT&T WNBA All-Star merchandise at multiple locations: the WNBA Store at W Live presented by Panini, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and the merchandise truck on Georgia Street. Whether you're looking for your favorite player jerseys, hats, tees or basketballs featuring this year's AT&T All-Star Game logo, the WNBA Store has you covered. Fans can find all their favorite brands, including Nike, New Era, Sportiqe, Stadium Essentials, Playa Society and Round 21.

SLAM - Step into the world of WSLAM,  an immersive experience celebrating women's basketball. Rooted in culture, this dynamic space honors the game and the stars redefining it. WSLAM's showroom features limited-edition merchandise, iconic magazine covers and storytelling that brings basketball's rich culture to life. Every detail pays tribute to the athletes, fans and creators who power the game.

Starry - S TARRY is bringing the (lemon lime) flavor to Indianapolis with the return of STARRY AR3NA: Battle for Refreshment, where fans can immerse themselves in the world of STARRY mascots, Lem and Lime. Designed to mimic the WNBA STARRY ® 3-Point Contest, Lem and Lime will host their own 3-Point Contest on a dynamic LED court. Throughout the weekend, fans compete for the chance to win WNBA Regular Season Tickets, Nike A'One sneakers, NBA Store Gift Cards and a daily prize of $5,000.

State Farm ® - State Farm ® is bringing the ultimate fan assist to WNBA Live with an activation that celebrates the spirit of women's basketball. At the State Farm ® With The Assist space, fans can walk the W-inspired tunnel runway and take on the From the Logo Challenge for a chance to win an exclusive State Farm ® x Playa Society t-shirt. Star players - and Jake from State Farm ® - will be on hand throughout the two days to join the fun and highlight the power of the assist.

Unstoppable Women's Sports Business Summit - Deloitte, a WNBA Changemaker, is the presenting sponsor of the first-ever Unstoppable Women's Sports Business Summit. Unstoppable is a highly curated, invite-only event, which brings together women's sports executives and league partners to create actionable items for the industry to accomplish. Through high-profile speakers and customized content, it aims to foster a community to build the future of women's sports.

Wilson - Wilson, the Official Basketball of the WNBA, celebrates the WNBA Icons who are made to rise to the moment through the Wilson Player Icon Collection, featuring some of the WNBA's brightest stars. The collection includes IND's Caitlin Clark, MIN's Napheesa Collier, LVA's A'ja Wilson, NYL's Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, PHO's Kahleah Copper and CHI's Angel Reese basketballs in both size six and mini. The collection will be exclusively sold only at the Wilson activation inside W Live presented by Panini.

WNBA Championship Trophy - Throughout the weekend, fans can take photos with the WNBA championship trophy on display at WNBA Live presented by Panini.







