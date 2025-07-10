Veteran Guard Tiffany Mitchell Signs with Seattle

July 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced today that guard Tiffany Mitchell has signed with the team. Mitchell spent the first 16 games of the 2025 season with the Las Vegas Aces, averaging 3.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game. She is one of 10 players in WNBA history to record at least three seasons shooting above 90% from the free-throw line (min. 50 attempts).

Originally drafted by the Indiana Fever at No. 9 in the 2016 WNBA Draft, Mitchell spent seven seasons with the organization and earned All-Rookie honors in 2016. The Charlotte, North Carolina native left her mark on the Fever, as she currently sits fifth all-time in scoring (1,996), eighth all-time in assists (381) and 10th all-time in steals (168) in franchise history. Mitchell led the league in free throw percentage (95.1%) in 2020 and has ranked within the league's top 10 three times (2016, 2017, and 2020). In 2023, Mitchell signed with the Minnesota Lynx and averaged 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 33 regular season contests.

Mitchell was traded in 2024 to the Connecticut Sun, where she played in 24 games and averaged 4.9 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 34.9% from the field in 16 minutes per game off the bench. Mitchell held her matchup to a 36.2% eFG% in 677 halfcourt matchups as the primary defender, which was the lowest efficiency allowed among 117 defenders with at least 100 defensive matchups in 2024 according to Genius Sports tracking data.

Mitchell's professional basketball career spans over a decade and includes vast overseas experience. In 2019, she won the Israeli Female Basketball Premiere League championship with powerhouse club, Elitzur Ramla. From 2021-2023, Mitchell played in the WNBL for the Melbourne Boomers and was part of the WNBL championship team in 2022. She played for Hapoel Lev Jerusalem this offseason and averaged 16.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game while leading her team to the Israeli League Semifinals.

A former University of South Carolina Gamecock, Mitchell had her No. 25 jersey retired in 2023, and in October 2024, she was inducted into the Association of Lettermen's Athletics Hall of Fame. In 2015, she was awarded SEC Player of the Year and the Dawn Staley Award. Mitchell was a three-time All-American and at the end of her Gamecock career in 2016, she was the most decorated woman's basketball player in program history.

The Storm face the Connecticut Sun at 7:00 p.m. tomorrow as part of a three-game home stand at Climate Pledge Arena before the All-Star break. For ticket information, visit http://stormbasketball.com, or call 206-217-WNBA (9622).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.