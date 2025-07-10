Mystics vs. Aces Postgame Information -- July 10, 2025

July 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







July 10, 2025

Mystics 68 - Aces 70

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (70) Sykes (18) Iriafen & Austin (8) Sutton (6)

Aces (68) Loyd (20) Gray & Young (7) Gray & Young (3)

Mystics Game Notes:

Shakira Austin hit the go-ahead bucket with 39.1 seconds remaining to help secure the Mystics' victory. She finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, one steal, and one block.

This marked Austin's fifth game this season with at least 15 points and five rebounds. The Mystics are 4-1 in those games.

She has now scored in double figures in eight consecutive games.

Austin has recorded at least one steal and one block in three of the last four outings.

Brittney Sykes led the Mystics with 18 points and knocked down 1-of-2 free throws with 4.3 seconds remaining to give Washington a two-point lead.

Sykes finished with her 10th game this season scoring 15+ points.

Kiki Iriafen contributed 12 points and eight rebounds.

This marked her 13th game with 10+ points and 5+ rebounds, moving her into second place for the most such games by a rookie in Mystics history. She is now 12 games behind Chamique Holdsclaw's rookie record of 25.

Sug Sutton tied her season high with six assists.

This was her third game this season with five or more assists.

Sutton has also recorded at least one steal in six straight games.

Aaliyah Edwards led the reserves with six points, six rebounds, and two blocks off the bench.

Her two blocks marked the first time this season - and the seventh time in her career - that she's recorded multiple blocks in a game (last: Sept. 11, 2024 @ Chicago)

Additional Notes:

The Mystics erased a 15-point deficit in the comeback win, outscoring the Aces 43-28 in the second half.

Washington has won six games this season in which they trailed by 10+ at any point, tied with the Lynx for the most.

Washington held the Aces to 13 points in the fourth quarter - the sixth game this season they have held an opponent to 15 or fewer points in the final frame.

The Mystics recorded 20 team assists, marking their seventh game this season with 20 or more. The Mystics are 5-2 in those contests.

Washington held Las Vegas to just 12% shooting from beyond the arc (3-25), the third time this season they've held an opponent below 20% from three.

The Mystics outscored Las Vegas 44-38 in the paint, marking the 15th time Washington has outscored their opponent.

Sydney Johnson earned his 10th win as head coach of the Mystics.







