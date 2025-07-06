Sonia Citron & Kiki Iriafen Named to 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

July 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The WNBA announced today that Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron and forward Kiki Iriafen have been named reserves for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. This marks just the second time in league history, and the first time since 1999, that rookie teammates have been selected as All-Stars.

In her debut season, Citron has started in all 18 games, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 46.8% from the field and 38.0% from three-point range. Among rookies, she ranks second in points per game, third in rebounds per game, and sixth in field goal percentage.

The Notre Dame product has scored 10 or more points in 16 games, the most among rookies, and is the only rookie this season with multiple games of 20+ points and 10+ rebounds. On June 22 vs. Dallas, she recorded 27 points and 11 rebounds, becoming the first rookie in franchise history to post a 25+ point, 10+ rebound performance.

She joins Napheesa Collier (MIN), Nneka Ogwumike (SEA), and Azurá Stevens (LAS) as the only players this season to average at least 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.0% or better from three-point territory. Throughout the month of June, Citron averaged 15.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, becoming the first rookie since Collier (August 2019) to average at least 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists with shooting splits of .450/.370 in a month [min. 7 GP].

Iriafen has also started all 18 games, averaging 12.3 points, 8.3 rebounds (t-fourth in the WNBA), and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Among rookies, she ranks third in scoring, first in rebounds per game, seventh in field goal percentage, and leads all rookies in total free-throw attempts (70).

The California native has recorded five double-doubles, including four in her first five games, making her just the second rookie in WNBA history to accomplish this feat.

She was the first rookie in franchise history to earn Kia Rookie of the Month honors after averaging 13.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game in May. Iriafen reached 100 points and 80 rebounds in just eight games, becoming the fastest rookie in Mystics history and the quickest in the WNBA to do so since Tina Charles in 2010.

With their selection, Citron and Iriafen become the third and fourth rookies in franchise history to earn All-Star honors. This also marks the 11th time Washington has had multiple All-Star selections. They become just the fourth rookie duo in WNBA or NBA history to earn All-Star recognition in the same season, following Taj McWilliams-Franklin, Shannon Johnson, and Nykesha Sales (WNBA: Orlando Miracle; 1999), Isiah Thomas and Kelly Tripucka (NBA: Detroit Pistons; 1981-82), and Frank Selvy and Bob Pettit (NBA: Milwaukee Hawks; 1954-55).

The 21st WNBA All-Star game will take place on Saturday, July 19, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at 8:30 p.m.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.