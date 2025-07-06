Las Vegas Aces Claim 86-68 Victory on the Road against the Connecticut Sun

July 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT - Receiving double-digit scoring efforts from four different players, the Las Vegas Aces (9-9) scored first and never trailed en route to an 86-68 victory against the Connecticut Sun (2-16) on Sunday evening in Uncasville, Connecticut. A'ja Wilson paced all scorers with 19 points, Dana Evans checked in for a season-high 18 points, Jackie Young tallied 14 and NaLyssa Smith posted the game's lone double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Chelsea Gray dished out a season-high 8 assists to move past Aces head coach Becky Hammon to No. 6 on the WNBA all-time assists list.

Aneesah Morrow led three double-digit scorers for the Sun with 12 points.

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 16, Connecticut 12)

The Aces struck first with a 6-0 opening spurt before Connecticut got on the board at 7:02. The Sun, which never got behind by more than 6 points, made 4 of 6 of their free throw attempts, while the Aces received zero trips to the line. The Aces netted 53.3% of their field goal attempts and held the Sun to 28.6% from the floor. Neither side put in a 3 and combined for 0 of 9 from distance. Wilson scored a quarter-high 8 points, while 5 different Sun players scored 2.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 43, Connecticut 28)

Connecticut knotted the score at 16-all with 1:09 elapsed in the second frame, but a 13-2 run gave the Aces their first double-digit lead of the afternoon and a 29-18 advantage at 5:29. Connecticut narrowed the gap to 9 points twice, last 32-23 at 4:05, but an 11-3 Aces run put the lead out of reach, 43-26. Both teams shot better in the second quarter, the Aces went up to 58.8% from the floor and the Sun made 41.2% of their attempts. Both sides went 2 of 5 from distance. The free throw shooting reversed, however, with the Aces making 5 of 7 and the Sun attempting zero. Young led the Aces with 7 points and Tina Charles checked in for 8.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 70, Connecticut 50)

The Aces retained their double-digit lead, which dropped to 12 points, 59-47 as late as 3:14. However, a Las Vegas 11-3 run ended the quarter with the Aces up 20. The Aces hit 55.6% overall and made 5 of 9 from 3-point, while the Sun made 41.2% of their field goal attempts and went 2 of 5 from distance. Wilson topped out with 8 points and Bria Hartley scored 6 for the hosts.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 86, Connecticut 68)

Connecticut never seriously threatened in the fourth quarter. The Aces shot 46.2% from the field; the Sun hit 40% of their field goal attempts. Evans scored a high of 11 points in the final frame, while Morrow netted 6.

KEY STATS

One game after their poorest shooting performance on the year, the Aces had their best shooting night of 2025, netting 54% of their field goal attempts, while also making 34.6% from 3-point; in contrast, the Sun were held to 38.1% of their shots overall and 27.8% from distance.

The Aces scored 13 points of 14 Connecticut turnovers, but gave up 19 off their own 16 miscues.

The Aces outscored the Sun 44-26 points in the paint and 12-6 on second chances, but were edged 11-10 on the fast break.

Las Vegas outrebounded Connecticut 35-27.

GAME NOTES

Chelsea Gray needs just 3 steals and 1 blocked shot to become just the 5 th player in WNBA history with at least 4,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 1,500 assists, 400 steals and 100 blocked shots. Gray, who has played in 343 games, should become the second-fastest behind Alyssa Thomas (327) and ahead of current No. 2 Candace Parker (377). Gray currently has 4,146 points, 1,086 rebounds, 1,710 assists, 397 steals and 99 blocked shots.

Playing in her second game with the Aces, Smith got her first start and picked up her third double-double of the season.

Wilson has now scored in double figures in each of her past 66 regular season games, the 6th longest streak in league history and longest active streak. Breanna Stewart's 73 consecutive double-figure games ranks No. 5.

Loyd now has 5,723 points for her career, which ranks No. 20 in WNBA history. Brittney Griner is No. 19 with 5,731; Wilson's 5,111 points ranks No. 26, with Swin Cash 's 5,119 points listing at No. 25.

With 8 assists, Gray now has 1,710 for her career, passing Aces head coach Becky Hammon (1,708) for No. 6 on the WNBA all-time WNBA assist list.

Entering the game needing 21 points to hit the 3,000-point mark, Young scored 14 and now is 7 away (2,993) from 3,000, when she will become the 5th player in franchise history to hit that milestone.

The Aces were without Megan Gustafson (lower left leg) and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy).

UP NEXT: The Aces continue their five-game road trip with a July 8 clash at New York (12-6), which tips at 4 p.m. PT on ESPN, and finish with a July 10 visit to Washington (8-10).







