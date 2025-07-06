Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell Selected to 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

July 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever, in conjunction with the Women's National Basketball Association, announced today that guard Kelsey Mitchell has been selected for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, which will be hosted at the Fever's home of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on July 18-19.

Mitchell joins fellow teammates Caitlin Clark, who was previously announced as a 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game captain, and Aliyah Boston who was named a starter on Monday, June 30, officially making it three players who, for the second consecutive season, will represent the Indiana Fever in this year's game. This selection marks the third for Mitchell, who was part of the 2023 and 2024 All-Star rosters.

With her WNBA All-Star selection, Mitchell joins Boston and Tamika Catchings as the only Indiana Fever players to earn three WNBA All-Star selections.

Mitchell is currently averaging 19.3 points per game and has posted double digit scoring performances in every game this season, bringing her active streak to 18 games. On May 28, against Washington, Mitchell eclipsed 4,000 career points, becoming the fifth fastest guard to do so, accomplishing said feat in 238 games played. On June 27 against Dallas, Mitchell surpassed 500 career rebounds, making her the fourth fastest player in WNBA history to reach 4,000 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists and 500 three pointers made.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.