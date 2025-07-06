Kayla Thornton Named to the 2025 WNBA All-Star Roster

July 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton was named a 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star reserve, the league announced today. This is Thornton's first career WNBA All-Star selection, as she becomes the first-ever player to represent Golden State during WNBA All-Star Weekend.

Thornton has started all 17 games for Golden State, leading the team in minutes (30.0), points (14.9), and rebounds (7.1) per game. The forward is 10th in the WNBA with 1.6 steals per game while also ranking 13th in rebounds, and 21st in points. Thornton has 15 double-digit scoring performances this season, including four 20+ scoring games, and five double-doubles this year, all of which are team highs.

On June 17, Thornton was named the WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week (Week 4), after averaging 20.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist while shooting 43.8 percent (14-32) from the field, and recording two double-doubles for her first-ever WNBA Player of the Week award.

Thornton is among the 12 reserves who were selected by the league's 13 head coaches, who voted for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference.

Indiana's Caitlin Clark and Minnesota's Napheesa Collier, who were selected as captains for the game after receiving the most fan votes, will draft their respective rosters by selecting first from the remaining eight players in the pool of starters, and then from the pool of 12 reserves. ESPN will broadcast the results of the roster draft for the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game during WNBA Countdown on Tuesday, July 8 at 4 p.m. PT. The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will tip off on Saturday, July 19 at 5:30 p.m. PT in Indianapolis on ABC.

