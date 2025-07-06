Kayla Thornton Named to the 2025 WNBA All-Star Roster
July 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton was named a 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star reserve, the league announced today. This is Thornton's first career WNBA All-Star selection, as she becomes the first-ever player to represent Golden State during WNBA All-Star Weekend.
Thornton has started all 17 games for Golden State, leading the team in minutes (30.0), points (14.9), and rebounds (7.1) per game. The forward is 10th in the WNBA with 1.6 steals per game while also ranking 13th in rebounds, and 21st in points. Thornton has 15 double-digit scoring performances this season, including four 20+ scoring games, and five double-doubles this year, all of which are team highs.
On June 17, Thornton was named the WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week (Week 4), after averaging 20.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist while shooting 43.8 percent (14-32) from the field, and recording two double-doubles for her first-ever WNBA Player of the Week award.
Thornton is among the 12 reserves who were selected by the league's 13 head coaches, who voted for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference.
Indiana's Caitlin Clark and Minnesota's Napheesa Collier, who were selected as captains for the game after receiving the most fan votes, will draft their respective rosters by selecting first from the remaining eight players in the pool of starters, and then from the pool of 12 reserves. ESPN will broadcast the results of the roster draft for the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game during WNBA Countdown on Tuesday, July 8 at 4 p.m. PT. The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will tip off on Saturday, July 19 at 5:30 p.m. PT in Indianapolis on ABC.
Golden State continues its road trip against Atlanta on Monday, July 7 at 4:30 p.m. PT, broadcast locally on KPIX, KMAX, and is available on the Golden State App and Audacy App.
For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 6, 2025
- Postgame Notes: New York 70, Seattle 79 - New York Liberty
- Sky Face Lynx for First of Four Matchups in July - Chicago Sky
- Mitchell Completes Trio of Fever All-Stars - Indiana Fever
- Sky Forward Angel Reese Named 2025 WNBA All-Star - Chicago Sky
- Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell Selected to 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game - Indiana Fever
- Seattle Storm's Skylar Diggins and Phoenix Mercury's Alyssa Thomas Highlight Reserves for 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game - WNBA
- Kelsey Plum Selected 2025 All-Star by WNBA Coaches - Los Angeles Sparks
- Kayla Thornton Named to the 2025 WNBA All-Star Roster - Golden State Valkyries
- Sonia Citron & Kiki Iriafen Named to 2025 WNBA All-Star Game - Washington Mystics
- Alyssa Thomas Selected as 2025 WNBA All-Star - Phoenix Mercury
- Rhyne Howard Named 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star - Atlanta Dream
- Las Vegas Aces Guard Jackie Young Named to Fourth Consecutive WNBA All-Star Team - Las Vegas Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Golden State Valkyries Stories
- Kayla Thornton Named to the 2025 WNBA All-Star Roster
- Valkyries (9-8) vs. Lynx (16-2) Postgame Notes and Quotes
- Game Preview: Valkyries at Dream - 7/7/25
- Tiffany Hayes a Sharpshooter in Valkyries' Loss to Lynx
- Natalie Nakase Named WNBA Coach of the Month for June