Las Vegas Aces Guard Jackie Young Named to Fourth Consecutive WNBA All-Star Team

July 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - Las Vegas Aces 6-0 guard Jackie Young was announced today by the WNBA as a 2025 WNBA All-Star reserve, and she will compete in her fourth consecutive WNBA All-Star Game after previously earning All-Star nods in 2022, 2023 and 2024 as a member of the U.S. Olympic Team.

Las Vegas will now feature two Aces at the 2025 All-Star Game as Young joins teammate A'ja Wilson, who was announced June 30 as one of the 10 starters in the 2025 midseason classic.

Through 17 games Young is averaging a career second-best 17.3 points to go with 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists, while shooting 43.5% from the floor, 31.5% from 3-point range and a career-high 90.3% from the line. She has scored in double figures in 14 games, including 6 with 20 or more points. On June 11 against Los Angeles, she tied her career-high with 34 points (12-24 FGs). Young also put together a string of 39 consecutive made free throws from June 11-29.

The league's head coaches selected the 12 reserves without regard to conference affiliation. The head coaches voted for 3 guards, 5 frontcourt players and 4 players at either position regardless of conference.

Indiana's Caitlin Clark and Minnesota's Napheesa Collier will serve as captains for the game by virtue of being the top two players who received the most fan votes. The two captains will draft their teams, which will be announced on Tuesday, July 8.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game is set to be played on Saturday, July 19, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game will be broadcast on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. PT. The game will be preceded by a half-hour edition of WNBA Countdown presented by Google on ABC.

The AT&T All-Star Game will be the centerpiece of a weekend full of WNBA activities, including the WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest, Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and "WNBA Live presented by Panini." The WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge will both air on ESPN on Friday, July 18, beginning at 5 p.m. PT.







