Alyssa Thomas Selected as 2025 WNBA All-Star

July 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas has been selected by WNBA head coaches as a reserve in the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, the WNBA announced today. The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, July 19 in Indianapolis.

This marks Thomas' sixth career WNBA All-Star selection and fourth straight (2017, 2019, 2022-25). Thomas joins Mercury forward Satou Sabally, who was announced earlier this week as a starter in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, to give the Mercury multiple All-Star selections for the 15th time in franchise history.

Through 13 games this season, Thomas is averaging 14.3 points on a career-high 52.5% shooting from the field (7th in WNBA), a career-high 9.4 assists (1st), 7.3 rebounds (11th) and 1.5 steals (13th). She is on pace to become the first player in WNBA history to average 14+ points, 7+ rebounds, 9+ assists and 1+ steals while shooting 50%+ from the field - the only NBA players to have done so are LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Nikola Jokić. The 12-year WNBA veteran has tied the Mercury's franchise assists record (15) twice this season and leads the league in points-assists double-doubles (5). Thomas' 122 assists on the season are the most by any WNBA player through their first 12 games of a season.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and will air at 2:30 p.m. PT on ABC. The two All-Star captains (Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier) - the starters who received the most fan votes - will draft their respective rosters by selecting first from the remaining eight players in the pool of starters and then from the pool of 12 reserves. ESPN will broadcast the results of the roster draft during an hourlong edition of WNBA Countdown on Tuesday, July 8 at 4 p.m. PT.







