Postgame Notes: New York 70, Seattle 79

July 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







LIBERTY 70 | STORM 79

NEW YORK (12-6) | SEATTLE (12-7)

JULY 6, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 18 26 6 20 70

STORM 22 19 22 16 79

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK SEATTLE

POINTS Ionescu (22) Williams (16)

REBOUNDS Ionescu (9) Malonga (8)

ASSISTS Ionescu (6) Diggins (6)

KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS

In the first half, Sabrina Ionescu scored 20 points (6-for-9 FG, 5-for-6 3PT, 3-for-3 FT). This marked just the sixth time in Liberty history that a player has scored at least 20 points with five-plus made three-pointers in a half - and the second time Ionescu has done so. She remains the only player in franchise history to record that stat line in a half multiple times.

Ionescu and Breanna Stewart are the only pair of teammates leaguewide this season to record multiple 20+ point halves.

Today marked Ionescu's 26th career game finishing with at least 20-5-5, passing Maya Moore (25) for No. 7 on the WNBA's all-time list.

From the second half of Thursday's game through the end of today's first half, Ionescu shot a combined 87.5% (7-8) from beyond the arc.

Natasha Cloud's first successful shot from deep brought her career three-point total to 300. She is only the 67th player to reach that milestone in WNBA history. Cloud finished the contest shooting 66.7% (2-3) from distance.

With three blocks today, Breanna Stewart matched her season-high and brought her WNBA career total to 404 and her Liberty career total to 134. She is now the WNBA's 14th all-time leader in blocks and New York's fifth all-time franchise leader.

In the second quarter, Rebekah Gardner forced two steals, matching her season high, while adding eight points in 11 minutes off the bench.

The New York Liberty leads the WNBA in points per game (86.7).







