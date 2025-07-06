Sky Forward Angel Reese Named 2025 WNBA All-Star

July 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

CHICAGO - The WNBA announced today that Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was selected to the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

This marks Reese's second All-Star selection after becoming the fourth rookie in Sky history to be named to the team in 2024.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game is set for Saturday, July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on ABC at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Reese is averaging 12.4 points, a league-leading 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocks this season. In her last nine games, those averages have jumped to 15.0 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks on 47.1% shooting from the field and an 85.7% clip from the free-throw line. She ranks fifth in the WNBA in steals per game and first in rebounds.

She became the first player in league history to record four straight games with at least 15+ rebounds after doing so from June 22-29, averaging 17.5 boards in those games. On June 15, Reese recorded her first career triple-double, notching 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in a win over Connecticut. She became just the 19th player in league history and second youngest to achieve the feat. She's also just the fourth player in Sky history to record a triple-double, joining Courtney Williams, Courtney Vandersloot and Candace Parker.

In a June 29 win against Los Angeles, Reese became just one of four players to ever record her stat line of 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in a game, joining Tina Thompson, Lisa Leslie and Candace Parker. The feat hadn't been accomplished in 13 years.

This season, she has entered the Sky's all-time franchise leaderboards in rebounds. Reese passed Stefanie Dolson for 10th on the Sky's all-time rebounding list with 647 career rebounds after June 29's game. She also entered the top five for offensive rebounds with 236 on June 27 against Golden State.







