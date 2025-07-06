Kelsey Plum Selected 2025 All-Star by WNBA Coaches

July 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum has been named a WNBA All-Star for the fourth time in her career, the league announced Sunday.

The Southern California native ranks fourth in the WNBA in points per game (20.1) and seventh in assists per game (5.6) and free-throw percentage (90.6). Plum is one of five WNBA players ever to average at least 20 points and five assists over the course of a season. This year, Plum is on track to join Diana Taurasi as the second player in league history to accomplish the feat twice. The Sparks acquired the two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time WNBA champion in a three-team trade with the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm on February 1.

After fans, media and players collectively selected the All-Star starters, the 13 WNBA head coaches voted for the reserves, choosing Plum among them. The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday, July 19 on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+ (5:30 p.m. PT).







