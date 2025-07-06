Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury - July 7

July 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings will travel to the Phoenix Mercury on Monday night, just four days after they last met. Tipoff at PHX Arena is at 9 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area on KFAA29. Ron Thulin and Fran Harris will have the call.

Led by the 2025 rookie class, the Wings scored a 98-89 win on Thursday night in Texas in what was the second meeting of the season between Dallas and Phoenix. The Wings were the first team in 25 years to start four rookies as Paige Bueckers, Aziaha James, JJ Quinerly and Luisa Geiselsöder were joined in the starting five alongside Li Yueru. James posted career bests of 28 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Quinerly also had a career night with 17 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Bueckers added 23 points for her seventh 20-point game of the year - third most by a rookie in franchise history.

The win over Phoenix marked the Wings' fifth victory in their last seven games. Dallas started the year 1-11 and has improved to 6-13. The Mercury enter Monday's contest 12-6 having lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Following Monday's game, the Wings remain on the road to face the Chicago Sky on Wednesday. Tipoff at Wintrust Arena is slated for 7 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally on KFAA29.

How to Follow

Airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29, and streaming out-of-market on WNBA League Pass. For complete local TV coverage click HERE. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2025 Wings-Mercury Schedule & Results

6/22 at PHX L, 80-93

7/3 at DAL W, 98-89

7/7 at PHX 9 p.m.

9/11 at DAL 7 p.m.

Phoenix leads the all-time series 49-33

Game Status Report

DiJonai Carrington - Out (Rib)

Ty Harris - Out (Left Knee)

Arike Ogunbowale - Out (Left Thumb)

Maddy Siegrist - Out (Right Knee)







