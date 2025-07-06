Sky Face Lynx for First of Four Matchups in July

July 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Sky begin the month of July on the road against the Lynx on Sunday, July 6 at 6 p.m. CT. The matchup will be the first of four games the two teams will play each other this month.

After making an impressive run to the Finals last season, the Lynx have gotten off to a hot start this season. The 15-2 Lynx own the best record in the WNBA and were the last remaining undefeated team this season, winning nine games in a row to open the year.

Much of the Lynx's success this season is due to their veteran core returning from their Finals run last season. Minnesota returned eight players from last year, including all five starters. They are led by 2025 All-Star Captain, 2024 Defensive Player of the Year and 2024 All-WNBA First Team selection, Napheesa Collier.

Collier is having another dominant year, averaging a league-leading 24.6 points per game on 52.5% from the field. She adds 8.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

As a team the Lynx's offense is second in the league, averaging 85.7 points per game. Their 23.9 assists per game leads the league. After missing the first four games of the season, Kayla McBride has returned to be a key part of the Lynx's offense. McBride averages 15.4 points and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 41.4% from 3-point range.

Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith have gotten it done on both sides of the court this year. Williams averages 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game and was named a 2025 All-Star. Smith is tied for first in the league in blocks, averaging 2.5 per game, along with 10.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.

The matchup on Sunday will be the Lynx's third game in four days, something the Sky could take advantage of as they are coming off a week's rest. Chicago ended the month of June playing some of their best basketball of the season.

2025 All-Star and Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 6, Angel Reese, is coming off a stretch of games where she averaged 19.7 points, 17.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals. Reese has been vital in the Sky's success and look for Chicago's offense to continue to move through her.

The paint could be key for Chicago if they can win the rebounding and points in the paint battles. In Minnesota's losses against Seattle and Indiana this season, they were out-performed in the paint either through points or rebounds.

Reese, along with Elizabeth Williams have both been effective for the Sky down low. Last game, Williams had 12 points and nine rebounds, and her impact could be key for Chicago.

The trio of Ariel Atkins, Rachel Banham and Kia Nurse have caught fire offensively. In each of the past two games, the three of them have contributed to over half of the Sky's total points scored. Banham and Nurse have gone 14 for 30 from three-point range in that stretch.

The two teams played each other during preseason splitting the series 1-1. Chicago trails the overall series 18-27.

What to watch for the Sky: How they capitalize off turnovers.

In Minnesota's three losses this year they average giving up 21.6 points off turnovers. In those losses they were forced to turn the ball over above their average of 13.0 per game.

The Sky could find success and easy offense if they are able to disrupt the Lynx and force them into turning the ball over. In the past three games Chicago has turned their opponents over an average of 13 times per game. Atkins and Reese both lead the team in steals per game, averaging 1.8.







