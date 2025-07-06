Rhyne Howard Named 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star

July 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard has been named a reserve for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced today. The selection marks the third All-Star appearance in just four WNBA seasons for Howard, reinforcing her place among the league's most dynamic and decorated young stars.

Averaging 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, Howard is once again among the WNBA's most complete guards. She currently leads the league in made three-pointers with 49 and has consistently delivered for the Dream on both ends of the floor.

This season has been filled with signature moments and milestones for the former No. 1 pick: she became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 300 career threes (114 games) and the second-youngest to do so, trailing only Diana Taurasi by three days. She also recently surpassed 2,000 career points-becoming both the youngest and the fifth player in Dream history to reach that milestone. On June 13, she erupted for 36 points and hit a franchise-record and tied a WNBA record nine three-pointers.

Howard becomes just the fourth player in franchise history to earn three All-Star selections as a member of the Dream, and 2025 marks the seventh time Atlanta has had multiple players named to the All-Star Game in a single season. She joins All-Star starter Allisha Gray, giving Atlanta a pair of representatives at this year's midseason showcase.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Fever. The game will air live on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be the centerpiece of a full weekend of WNBA events, including the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge on Friday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, as well as WNBA Live presented by Panini.

Captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier will draft their respective teams from the pool of starters and reserves. The results of the draft will air on a special edition of ESPN's WNBA Countdown on Tuesday, July 8 at 7 p.m. ET. Team Clark will be coached by Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx, while Team Collier will be led by New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.