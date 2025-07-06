Mitchell Completes Trio of Fever All-Stars

July 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Kelsey Mitchell is relentless. She doesn't quit, gives ceaseless effort, is loyal in the face of doubt, and is now a three-time WNBA All-Star. Named to the pool of reserves that teammate Caitlin Clark will draft from on Tuesday, Mitchell is Indiana's third player to make the 2025 All-Star roster.

The eighth-year guard averages 19.3 points per game this season - a career-high - to lead the Fever in scoring. She put together a 32-point, seven-assist game against the Dallas Wings in late June to will the Fever to a win despite Clark's absence due to injury. She followed it up with a 25-point, six-assist performance in a 27-point win over the Las Vegas Aces on July 3rd.

"[Kelsey]'s a scorer," coach Stephanie White said. "That's what she does, and she can score in a lot of different ways. Prior to getting Ari [McDonald], she really was the only player for us that got downhill...She's been on balance, [and] she's been making the right reads."

Mitchell's assist numbers jumped after Clark's injury as she utilizes her threat as a scorer to create opportunities for her teammates. She's notched seven games of four or more assists as Indiana's secondary playmaker while absorbing the scoring load alongside Aliyah Boston. Mitchell is averaging over 24 points per game over Indiana's last five games, excluding the Commissioner's Cup championship.

Following a season filled with personal tragedy, Mitchell feels more comfortable with herself than ever. Her father, Mark, passed away suddenly in March of 2024. Mitchell decided in the 2025 preseason that she would allow her authentic self to break through in the wake of that grief.

"I've been through a lot," Mitchell said before the season began. "My last year has been very life-altering...When I look back at how far I've come - going through a training camp last year with pain and death - now on the other end of it, it's so much more to be grateful about. And in the absence of my father, I feel like I owe myself to kind of be who I am, and that's who I'm going to be."

True to herself on the court, Mitchell is a scorer. She's expanded her game as a playmaker during Clark's absence, but she doesn't lose her identity when she steps into a new role. Off the court, she's just as consistent. Win or lose, Kelsey Mitchell shows up to be genuine, forthcoming, and grateful. Regardless of circumstance and in spite of personal affliction, she remains the same.

All of those qualities make her a star as a person, and this year, a three-time WNBA All-Star.

Mitchell joins Clark and Boston as Indiana boasts a trio of All-Stars for the second consecutive season. The three will shine on their home court as Indianapolis hosts its first WNBA All-Star action on July 18th and 19th.







