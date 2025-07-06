Connecticut Drops Home Contest to Las Vegas, 86-68

July 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (2-16) fell to the Las Vegas Aces (9-9), 86-68, back at home after a four-game road stretch on Sunday afternoon. The Sun fall to 0-3 against the Aces during the 2025 regular season with their final match up coming on August 10 in Las Vegas.

The Sun debuted a new starting five in today's game with Bria Hartley, Jacy Sheldon, Saniya Rivers, Aneesah Morrow and Olivia Nelson-Ododa. Tina Charles came off the bench for the first time this season, after being listed questionable with a left shoulder injury entering the contest.

Rookie forward Aneesah Morrow led the Sun in scoring for the third-straight game, notching 12 points, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 22 minutes played. The outing marks Morrow's sixth 10+ point performance this season, as she's finished in double digit scoring in six of her last seven games.

Tina Charles finished with 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes played in the game. Saniya Rivers rounded out the 10+ point scorers with 10 points, a career-high seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 31 minutes played.

Rookie guard Leila Lacan made her WNBA debut in today's game, finishing with five points and one assist in 24 minutes played. Lacan missed the Sun's first 17 games this regular season due to overseas obligations with the French National Team.

The Sun trailed the Aces, 12-6, heading into the first media timeout of the contest. Three players scored a basket each in the opening minutes for Connecticut. The Sun closed the quarter on a 6-4 spurt to cut the deficit to four, 16-12, heading in to the second. Connecticut shot just 28.6% (4/14) in the opening ten minutes, while Las Vegas shot 53.3% (8/15) in the first quarter.

Connecticut began the second on a quick 4-0 run to tie the game at 16, but Las Vegas responded on a 7-2 run to push their lead back up to five, 23-18, and force Connecticut into a timeout with 6:11 to play in the first half. The Aces closed the half outscoring the Sun, 20-10, to take a 43-28 lead into the locker room. Tina Charles led Connecticut scorers with 10 points, one rebound and one steal through 14 minutes of play off the bench in the first half.

The Sun cut it to as close 12 twice in the third quarter, but the Aces outscored the Sun 27-22 in the period to take a 20-point lead into the fourth, 70-50. Bria Hartley scored six points in the third to lead Connecticut in the ten minutes coming out of the locker room. Connecticut was able to outscore Las Vegas, 18-16, in the final frame, but ultimately dropped the contest, 86-68.

Connecticut shot 38.1% (24/63), while Las Vegas shot 54% (34/63) on the night. The Aces outscored the Sun in the paint (44-26) and second chance opportunities (12-6), while the Sun won the fast break (11-10).

A'ja Wilson led the Aces with 19 points, three rebounds, two steals and four blocks. Dana Evan added 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal, while newly acquired forward NaLyssa Smith added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 68 12 16 22 18 Morrow- 12 Rivers/Nelson-Ododa- 7 Allen- 5

LVA 86 16 27 27 16 Wilson- 19 Smith- 10 Gray- 8

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun are back home on Wednesday, July 9 for their annual Camp Day game, hosting the Seattle Storm at 11:00 AM ET at Mohegan Sun Arena.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.